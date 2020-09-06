Newcestown maintain dual glory bid

Cork Premier SFC: Newcestown 2-12 Carbery Rangers 2-9

The good times continue for Newcestown, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC for the second straight year after getting the better of Carbery Rangers at Ballinascarthy.

Last week, Newcestown prevailed against Cloyne to reach the senior A hurling knockout stages and went into this clash knowing that the avoidance of defeat would result in the same thing.

Leading by six points after 20 minutes, they found themselves trailing by a point at half-time but they ensured that that was only a brief experience. They now progress to take on St Finbarr’s in the quarter-finals.

Tadgh Twomey’s fifth-minute goal put Newcestown 1-1 to 0-0 ahead and though Carbery Rangers had two frees in response from John Hayes – making his first start of the campaign – Newcestown drove on and were 1-5 to 0-2 ahead after Cárthach Keane got his second point in the 20th minute.

However, the remainder of the half saw Carbery Rangers show a notable improvement and Mark Hodnett’s free on 29 brought them to within two points. When Newcestown went short with the resultant kickout, Ross forced a turnover and John Hayes fed Alan Jennings, who drove towards goal before offloading to Brian Shanahan, who finished well to the net.

That made it 1-6 to 1-5 for the Rosscarbery side at half-time but Newcestown began the second half in a similar fashion to which they began the first. After the hard-working Jack Meade went close to a goal, two points from Daniel Twomey sandwiched one by his brother Tadgh and they would lead thereafter.

Sub Trevor Horgan’s run set up David Buckley to make it 1-10 to 1-6 on 50 and Daniel Twomey left a gap of five before Ross went close to a goal, Mark Hodnett’s palmed effort coming back off the crossbar. Newcestown made the most of the close call though and moved the ball the length of the field, with Jack Meade netting to put them eight ahead.

Ross responded with a John O’Rourke point and a Mark Hodnett goal but lost Michael Mennis and John Hayes to red cards, with Luke Meade’s long-range point settling Newcestown.

Deep in injury time, Ross searched for a goal that would have given themselves a chance of overhauling things but could only muster points from Brian Hodnett and Jerry O’Riordan, with Newcestown winning by three.

Scorers for Newcestown: T Twomey 1-2, J Meade 1-0, D Twomey 0-4 (0-1f), D Buckley, C Keane 0-2 each, L Meade, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: M Hodnett 1-1, B Shanahan 1-0, J Hayes (0-2f), J O’Rourke, B Hodnett 0-2 each, J Fitzpatrick, Jerry O’Riordan 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C White; J Kelleher, C Twomey, M McSweeney; C Dinneen, L Meade, S O’Sullivan; C O’Donovan, F Keane; G O’Donovan, C Keane, D Buckley; T Twomey, D Twomey, J Meade.

Subs: E Kelly for Dinneen (47), T Horgan for O’Sullivan (48), M Kelly for C Keane (56, injured), C Healy for D Twomey (58), C O’Neill for F Keane (60).

CARBERY RANGERS: R Milner; Jame O’Riordan, R Hegarty, C Hennessy; T O’Rourke, Jerry O’Riordan, K Scannell; J Fitzpatrick, M Hodnett; A Jennings, B Hodnett, B Shanahan; J O’Regan, J Hayes, J O’Rourke.

Subs: S Hayes for O’Regan (half-time), D Hayes for Scannell (35), M Mennis for S Hayes (45, injured), P Hodnett for T O’Rourke (47).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).