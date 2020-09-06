Ballincollig overpower Carrigaline to qualify for quarter-finals

Scores to spare for Ballincollig with two well-taken goals
Ballincollig overpower Carrigaline to qualify for quarter-finals

Evan Cooke, Ballincollig takes on Stephen Dwane for Carrigaline in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 15:52 PM
Michael Moynihan

Ballincollig: 2-8 Carrigaline: 0-11

Ballincollig had too much for Carrigaline in this Premier SFC group game in Páirc Uí Rinn, qualifying for the quarter-final stages of the championship with something to spare.

Ballincollig defended the scoreboard end in the first half and opened with a Cian Dorgan 45, Carrigaline responding with a Jack McCarthy free.

Sean Kiely and Dara Dorgan nudged Ballincollig in front before McCarthy (free) responded; Luke Boyle then surged upfield for Carrigaline’s equaliser on ten minutes.

Cian Dorgan pointed a free before Ballincollig struck - Peter O’Neill’s ball was gathered by Dara Dorgan, who turned his man and rattled in a good goal: 1-4 to 0-3 at the water-break. 

Cian Dorgan added another free on the resumption and Ballincollig were well on top, as shown by their second goal on 20 minutes.

Cian Dorgan placed Evan Cooke with a probing pass and Cooke first-timed a clever finish to the net: 2-5 to 0-3.

Carrigaline rallied. Daniel Greene and Eanna Desmond (frees), both hit two points, which meant it was 2-5 to 0-7 at the half.

Desmond started the second half with another point, cutting the deficit to three. 

With neither side seizing the initiative, two more Cian Dorgan frees and a fine Sean Kiely point pushed Ballincollig six ahead by the water-break; though another Desmond free and Boyle 45 gave Carrigaline some hope entering the last ten minutes, Ballincollig got over the line in a lacklustre encounter.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (45, 4frees)(0-5); D. Dorgan (1-1); E. Cooke (1-0); S. Kiely (0-2).

Scorers for Carrigaline: E. Desmond (frees)(0-4); J. McCarthy (frees), D. Greene, L. Boyle (45) (0-2 each); D. Griffin (0-1).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons, S. Murphy, L Jennings, C. Moore, JP Murphy, N. Galvin, C Kiely, P. O’Neill, S Kiely, K Browne, C. Dorgan, E Cooke, D. Dorgan, P. Kelly, D Murphy.

Subs: R. Noonan for Kelly (inj, HT); G. O’Donoghue for JP Murphy (inj, 36); E. Reilly for Cooke (49); S. Wills for D. Murphy (54); C. O’Connell for S. Murphy (inj., 63).

CARRIGALINE: S. Mellet, C Murphy, N Quirke, Kieran Kavanagh, L Boyle, C. Barry, S. Dwane, D. Griffin, D Greene, J. Kelly, C. McIntyre, J McCarthy, A. Coholan, B Pope; E Desmond.

Subs: C. Barrett for Boyle (blood, 7-9); O. Barry for Coholan (41): P. Moran for C. Barry (inj, 50); K. Dwane for Greene (55); Kevin Kavanagh for J. Kelly (58).

Referee: P. O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

Read More

Watch Live: O’Donovan Rossa v St Michael's

More in this section

JC2019SFCCastlehavenVsFermoy07 Perfect 'Haven march into Premier semi-final
HC%20SFC%20ODonovan%20Rossa%20St%20Nicks%201a Watch Live: O’Donovan Rossa v St Michael's
cx Ballydesmond v Rockchapel 3.JPG Rockchapel hold nerve but late Donncha O’Connor penalty keeps Ballydesmond up

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices