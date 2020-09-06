Perfect 'Haven march into Premier semi-final

Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven 4-19 Ilen Rovers 2-4

Castlehaven maintained their perfect Group B record with a comprehensive win over Ilen Rovers in the Bon Secours Cork SFC at Ballydehob on Sunday afternoon.

Already assured top spot before throw-in, Castlehaven’s incentive was to finish as the top-ranked group winner and secure a county semi-final berth.

As for their opponents, Rovers were eager to avoid a relegation play-off following consecutive losses to Newcestown and Carbery Rangers.

The damage was done during an opening half in which the winners amassed 2-10 and could have had more.

Mark Collins burst through for an early goal and Rory Maguire galloped up from the back to raise a second green flag after 23 minutes.

Playing with an intensity their opponents couldn’t match, relegation-threatened Ilen were in fire-fighting mode for much of the championship encounter.

An equally impressive second half showing saw the Haven romp to victory and leave both clubs looking at their calculators when the final whistle shrilled.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins 2-3 (0-2 frees), B Hurley 0-7 (0-2 frees, 0-2 45’s),C Cahalane 0-3, R Maguire 1-0, C O’Driscoll 0-2, J Cahalane 1-2, C Maguire and Darragh Cahalane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: C Harrington and C O’Driscoll 1-0 each, Peter O’Driscoll, K Lynch, S O’Donovan (free) and D Mac Eoin 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; C O’Sullivan, D Cahalane, D McCarthy; J Walsh, M Collins (captain); R Whelton, B Hurley, C Cahalane; C O’Driscoll, C Maguire, M Hurley.

Subs: J Cahalane for R Whelton (38), C Nolan for M Hurley (42), D Cahalane for C Cahalane (47), D Whelton for C O’Sullivan (53), S Nolan for C Maguire (56).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; Paddy O’Driscoll, D O’Driscoll, P Minihane; B Leonard, S Minihane, Peter O’Driscoll; C O’Driscoll, Peadar O’Driscoll; M Bushe, S O’Donovan (captain), D Collins; S Leonard, D Mac Eoin, T O’Regan.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for S Minihane (17, blood), S Minihane for C O’Driscoll (19), K Lynch for M Bushe (ht), C O’Driscoll for B Leonard (ht), A O’Sullivan for D Mac Eoin (36), C Harrington for D Collins (43), D Hegarty for D O’Driscoll (50).

Referee: A Long (Argideen Rangers).