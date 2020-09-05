Kilshannig dismiss Kildorrey to reach IAFC knockout stages

Kilshannig's Darragh O'Sullivan celebrates his goal against Kildorrery during the Bon Secours Cork IAFC at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 20:43 PM

Bon Secours Intermediate A Football Championship 

Kilshannig 4-14 

Kildorrery 2-11 

Kilshannig powered their way into the knockout stages of this season’s IAFC with a comprehensive dismissal of Kildorrery in Mallow on Saturday night.

In ideal conditions for championship football the Glantane men looked impressive from start to finish never letting their opponents get the upper hand - and while Kildorrery kept plugging away last year’s junior champions slotted home four goals to cruise into the business end of the competition.

Goals from Eanna O’Hanlon and Eoin O’Sullivan did the major damage in the first half helping Kilshannig to a first half lead at the interval 2-9 to 0-4.

The second half another major from Eoin O’Sullivan with his attacking partner Darragh O’Sullivan also finding the Kildorrery net.

Kildorrery battled to the end and bagged two goals for themselves in the last five minutes from Tom Monaghan and Andrew O’Brien but on this day the spoils were always only going one way.

Scorers for Kilshannig: E O’Sullivan 2-1; E O’Hanlon 1-3 (one free); K Twomey 0-5 (0-3f); D O’Sullivan 1-0; B O’Shea 0-2, J Kearney, K O’Hanlon (0ne free), J Twomey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildorrery: T Monaghan 1-3; S O’Neill 0-4 (all frees); A O’Brien 1-0; S Fitzgerald 0-2; PJ Keating, D Kelly 0-1 each.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Casey, E Burke, S Murphy; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Twomey; E O’Hanlon, C O’Sullivan; B O’ Shea, K O’Hanlon, J Kearney; D O’Sullivan, K Twomey, E O’Sullivan. Subs: G Kennefick for C Casey; C Murphy for K O’Hanlon (40); Tadgh Twomey for J Twomey (50).

KILDORRERY: T Watson; C O’Baoill, E O’Connor, J Butler; J Keating, D McNamara; P O’Brien, K Hurley; J O’Gorman, S O’Neill, F Stapleton; T Monaghan, S Fitzgerald, J O’Sullivan. Subs: A O’Brien for K Hurley (half time); PJ Keating for J Keating (39), R McEniry for J O’Gorman (41), S Kelly for J O’Sullivan (50), D Kelly for L Butler (50).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers)

