St Finbarr's upset the odds to topple Killeagh

St Finbarr's 3-7

Killeagh 0-7

St Finbarr’s caused an upset in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie club championship quarter-final at Castle Road this evening (Saturday) by beating one of the favourites Killeagh on a scoreline of 3-7 to 0-7.

A deserved victory for the Blues who await the winners of Glen Rovers and Inniscarra in the last four.

Killeagh, however, were dealt a blow before any sliotar was thrown in with county senior defender Laura Treacy ruled out with a hand injury.

First half goals from St Finbarr’s captain Keeva McCarthy and Ciara Golden gave them an interval cushion of 2-3 to 0-3. Eimear Ryan put the game beyond the east Cork side’s reach with their third goal in the second-half.

In these unique times, clubs have access to county players and multiple All Ireland and All Star winner Gemma O’Connor is enjoying her time with the club.

“It is brilliant. Everyone gets to concentrate on their club. Usually you are trying to squeeze in everything. I think everyone across the country is enjoying playing club.

“It is about us getting used to our own players as well. There are players there you played with for years and there are new players. They don’t know you and you don’t know them so this year everyone has a chance to get to know each other.”

"Coming out on top against Killeagh shows they do have that strong team spirit.

“At this stage, we know what the competition is like out there. Playing a team like Killeagh you know how good they are and what potential they have.

"We got a bye after our first round victory so we had a break for the last few weeks. We didn’t know how that would work for us.

“We were the underdogs going in today but we got a good few challenge games under our belt, and you learn a lot from them. We played through two storms. But, look, some things just fall right for you. And they went right for us today.”

Castle Road also played host to the second quarter-final involving Courcey Rovers and St Catherine’s with the 2018 finalists Courcey Rovers emerging victorious, 2-9 to 1-6. They didn’t get matters their own way though, this was competitive from start to finish.

The contest between inter-county mates Linda Collins and Laura Hayes alone, intriguing. It was a goal from Collins in the second period that finally decided the outcome.

Courcey Rovers started well and when Christine O’Neill pounced for their opening goal in the fourth minute, it gave them a platform. The full forward was alert to the breaking ball following a free from Jacinta Crowley.

They were 1-3 to 0-2 up at the interval but the expected fightback from St Catherine’s materialised – captain Finola Neville’s goal reducing the deficit to two points.

The west Cork side held out to meet either Douglas or Éire Óg in the semi-final.

The remaining two quarter-finals involving Glen Rovers versus Inniscarra (1pm) and Douglas up against Éire Óg (5pm) take place tomorrow (Sunday) at the Cork camogie grounds in Castle Road.