Newmarket secure final spot with win over Castletownbere

Newmarket 3-12

Castletownbere 2-10

Newmarket are through to the semi-final of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC, the Duhallow side negotiating the challenge of Castletownbere to top Group A with maximum points at Clondrohid today (Saturday).

The groundwork was done in an impressive first-half after which they led by eight points, and while they weren’t as accomplished in the second-half – and this was due to their more dogged opponents – they had done enough to secure their last four place.

In that first-half, they negated an early point from Castletownbere’s Daniel Hanley with four unanswered points – and all different scorers in Ryan O’Keeffe, Barry O’Connor, Mikey Cottrell and Conor O’Keeffe (mark).

With the wind at their backs, they followed this dominant spell hitting Castletownbere with a brace of goals just before the water break. Daniel Culloty finding the net from a Conor O’Keeffe free that he angled in superbly from our near the sideline. Two minutes later they struck again, Ryan O’Keeffe bagging a fine individual goal, 2-4 to 0-3.

Newmarket lost attacker Barry O’Connor to the sin-bin four minutes before the interval, and Castletownbere took advantage with Gary Murphy (their top-scorer with 1-6) raising a green flag, a timely boost on the stroke of half-time to leave the score, 2-9 to 1-4.

The second-half was slow to get going. Newmarket still to the fore 2-12 to 1-8 before Darren O’Keeffe finished their third goal in the 50th minute.

James Harrington got a goal back five minutes from time in a much-improved second period for the west Cork team.

However, with Aghada defeating Na Piarsaigh in this other group game, it meant Aghada qualified for the quarter-final as runners-up.

Newmarket finished with 14 men after Tim Murphy received a second yellow in stoppage.

Scorers for Newmarket: R O’Keeffe (1-4, 0-1 free), C O’Keeffe (0-4), D Culloty (1-1), D O’Keeffe (1-0), B O’Connor (0-2), M Cottrell (0-1).

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy (1-6, 0-4 frees), J Harrington (1-0), D Hanley, T Murphy, D Fenton and A O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; B Daly, T Murphy, TJ Brosnan; C Browne, M Cottrell; D O’Keeffe, D Hannon, B O’Connor; C O’Keeffe, R O’Keeffe, D Culloty.

Subs: B O’Connor (BC 26), J Ryan for C Browne (39), T O’Keeffe for P Allen (46), D Cottrell for T Murphy (53), T Murphy for D O’Keeffe (58).

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, Jonathan Harrington Morales; J O’Neill, T Collins, O Byrne; A O’Sullivan, D Fenton; James Harrington, R Murphy, D Hanley; J Walsh, G Murphy, O Murphy.

Subs: T Murphy for R Murphy (35), B Murphy for O Murphy (50), A Ó Se for J O’Neill (52).

Referee: Colm Ó Mocháin (Cill na Martra).