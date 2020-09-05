Knocknagree secure knockout place despite thrashing at the hands of Cill na Martra

Cill na Martra 7-11

Knocknagree 0-13

Knocknagree’s footballers could not believe their luck this afternoon as they secured a place in the knockout stages of the county premier intermediate championship despite being on the receiving end of a 19-point hammering.

Cill na Martra were already assured of a place in the knockout phase arriving into this fixture, but the win - their third of the campaign - means they now bypass the quarter-finals and take their place in the last four of the competition.

With Knocknagree’s score difference worsening upon the concession of each goal, all that could save them from championship elimination was a draw between St Vincent’s and Noamh Abán in the other Group B fixture or a St Vincent’s win.

And even though the latter were out of the running for a knockout place, their one-point win is the result that sends Knocknagree into the quarter-finals where they will meet Nemo.

Manager John Fintan Daly said afterward that he was glad his players would have the opportunity to redeem themselves from today’s heavy, heavy beating.

“The only other time this team has suffered a big defeat like this was to the Barr’s a couple of years ago and we were listening all through the winter to people saying that we were a lucky junior team that would go no further, and when it came to it, we weren’t good enough. But we came along and won the intermediate last year.

“Now, we have got to redeem ourselves in one week and we have a huge game in front of us.

We will circle the wagons as we have done before. We have a very committed bunch of lads. There is no one blaming anyone. We are just going to go out and try and fix it next week.

Cill na Martra, who had the wind behind them in the first-half, led 3-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Their sizeable advantage had its roots in a phenomenal opening 11-minute burst from the Gaeltacht men, by which juncture they led 3-4 to 0-2.

It was an amazing start from Cill na Martra who twice had the ball in the opposition net inside three minutes. Corner forward Damien Ó hÚrdail was responsible for these two green flags, with midfielder Gearóid Ó Goillidhe getting their third.

Knocknagree did have goal chances of their own up the other end but found Cill na Martra ‘keeper Antóin Ó Conaill an impassable force. The losers finished the half with only two scores and did not score from play from the 10th minute onward.

Their fortunes changed little in the second period as Cill na Martra, led by outstanding full-forward Daniel Ó Duinnín, continued to carve opening after opening in the opposition defence.

Any notion of a Knocknagree comeback was put to bed when Ciarán Ó Duinnín ran in Cill na Martra’s fourth goal 70 seconds into the second period.

The remainder of their green flags were supplied by Daniel Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Duinnín’s second, and captain Shane Ó Duinnín.

On the basis of this performance, you would have to think that Cill na Martra are now firm favourites for county championship honours.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín (2-2); D Ó Duinnín (1-4); D Ó hUrdail (2-1); S Ó Duinnín (1-3); G Ó Goillidhe (1-0); C Ó Meachair (0-1).

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor (0-5, 0-5 frees); JF Daly (0-3); D O’Connor (0-1 mark), P Doyle (0-1 ‘45), M Doyle, P O’Connor, E McSweeney (0-1 each).

Cill na Martra: A Ó Conaill; D Mac Lochlainn, G Ó Mocháin, E Ó Loingsigh; D Ó Conaill, T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire; G Ó Goillidhe, S Ó Foirréidh; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, C Ó Meachair; D Ó hUrdail, D Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Subs: S Ó Céilleachair for Ó hUrdail (45); D Ó hUrdail for Ó Mocháin (60).

Knocknagree: P Doyle; G O’Connor, D O’Mahony, M Doyle; D Cooper, K Buckley, M Mahony; D O’Connor, D Moynihan; G Looney, E McSweeney, F O’Connor; D O’Connor, JF Daly, M Dilworth.

Subs: J Dennehy for Looney (HT); P O’Connor for D O’Connor (37); A Sheehan for G O’Connor (45).

Referee: C Egan.