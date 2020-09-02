Cork GAA announce free year for Premium seat holders

Cork GAA confirm premium ticket holders will receive a full year of complimentary action when gates reopen
Cork HQ at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Premium seat purchasers will be given another year of use in lieu of the unavoidable disruptions in 2020. 

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 18:27 PM
Eoghan Cormican

Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium ticket holders will receive a complimentary year of action in light of Covid-19 disruptions to the stadium’s 2020 programme.

The approximately 800 premium ticket holders in the county had been prioritised for entry to county championship fixtures when local activity recommenced in late July but this priority access ground to a halt when the Government put games behind lock and key on August 18.

Cork GAA has this evening announced these premium ticket holders will receive a full year of complimentary action when gates reopen.

This decision will likely intensify pressure on other county boards who have yet to clarify their intentions regarding season tickets and possible rebates.

“While our club championships this year have been one of our best ever, it has been tinged with regret that you our loyal supporters have not gained significant access to games. On the day that marks Cork winning the All-Ireland hurling final 30 years ago, we are delighted to extend premium tickets in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by a year in compensation for a summer lost to Covid-19,” said Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan in a mail to premium seat holders.

"As we look forward to the imminent return of our inter-county teams to action and as the club programme reaches a crescendo, we recognise the phenomenal contribution of our premium seat holders over the last few years. It has been a shame that our beautiful stadium lay empty for the summer months this year, therefore we hope that this gesture will bring some consolation in hope of better days in 2021 and beyond for our supporters.” Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium packages, according to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh website, are available from €500 for one seat for one year.

