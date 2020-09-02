Fatal match to be ceremonially finished as GAA set to honour Bloody Sunday centenary

The GAA will hold a centenary commemoration ceremony for Bloody Sunday before the Leinster SFC final on Saturday, November 21, if permitted by Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of the event, the ill-fated match between Dublin and Tipperary will be ceremonially finished, featuring county or club players.

100 years ago, 14 people were killed when members of the Crown forces opened fire at Croke Park during the meeting of Dublin and Tipperary.

The GAA Remembers series is dedicated to the 14 victims, and will tell the story of the Croke Park Bloody Sunday attack in a new way.

“The appalling events of that Bloody Sunday changed the GAA and forever altered our relationship with the pitch at Jones’ Road. How a place envisaged to be a home of unconfined joy was turned into a scene of carnage and horror is a tragedy that will never be forgotten. To honour those who went to a match and never came home we need to remember them, to pay our respects, and that is what we intend to do,” said GAA president John Horan.

Here is The GAA Remembers programme of content:

Film Series - Starting on September 2, the GAA will release the first in a series of 10 short films focusing on the victims of Bloody Sunday. These films, produced in collaboration with Dublin-based digital marketing agency Fifty-Three Six, focus on the humanity rather than the statistic of each life lost, and seek to draw attention, raise awareness and critically spark an interest for people to learn more about the tragedy of November 21, 1920. Beginning with Jane Boyle’s vignette, the films will be released to eventually knit together into a single five-minute film which depicts the events of the day, 100 years ago.

GAA.ie/B100dySunday - to coincide with the release of the films comes the release of GAA.ie/BloodySunday. This new area on GAA.ie is dedicated to this centenary where not only the videos will live but also a deeper background on each victim and a narrative of the time and event and its legacy.

The Bloodied Field Podcast - exclusive to GAA.ie, an eight-episode podcast series on Bloody Sunday at Croke Park has been commissioned from Michael Foley. Each episode narrates the tragic story on that Sunday afternoon in November 1920; the life and times of the victims, the political climate and the series of events that led to the Croke Park attack by Crown Forces. The series will be available on

GAA.ie/BloodySunday and Spotify.

Additional online content – With the assistance of staff writers and the GAA’s History Committee, a series of other key stories and tales from the event will be published on GAA.ie.; essays on key figures involved on the field at Croke Park, GAA leaders steering the Association through a war, as well as incredible survivor stories.

TV Documentary - GAA Communications is working with the IFTA-nominated Twopair Films on a documentary that will be screened by RTÉ television next November and is based on the Sunday Times journalist and author Michael Foley’s widely acclaimed book on Bloody Sunday entitled The Bloodied Field.

Abbey Theatre collaboration - The Directors of the Abbey are commissioning a series of special one-man performances focusing on each of the 14 Croke Park victims and which the GAA are helping them to stage in the local GAA club or school of that victim.

Commemoration ceremony - the centenary commemoration event at Croke Park is due to take place before the Leinster senior football final on the evening of Saturday, November 21. If permitted under restrictions, it will be preceded by a ceremonial 'finishing of the match' involving 'Dublin' and 'Tipperary' teams featuring either available county or club players. The event will feature a special narration that focuses on the memory of each of the 14 lives lost at Croke Park 1920 with a torch lighting ceremony, a wreath laying and a musical performance by Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

Legacy memorial – The five-year Bloody Sunday Graves project has been addressing a number of unmarked graves and erecting headstones to these Croke Park victims in conjunction with their surviving relatives. As plans are made to restore other graves in need of assistance, it is also intended to finish this project at a future date in a new memorial work on the front of Croke Park on Jones Road.