GAA fixtures taskforce to convene in bid to agree split season structure

The GAA’s fixtures taskforce will convene Wednesday evening to take the next step towards agreeing a split season structure.

Four draft versions as to how it might work were sent to taskforce members this past weekend. It is expected the Gaelic Players Association as well as other members of the group will present their own blueprints.

The news comes as Munster GAA sent a document to the taskforce calling for a split season as early as August last year. Among their 10 proposals were the introduction of an inter-county championship window from May to July (Allianz Leagues from February to April) and a club championship window from August to October (provincial and All-Ireland in November and December). They envisaged club league games taking place from April to July.

They also recommend counties be limited to a certain amount of teams per championship and move away from knock-out or backdoor formats and towards group stages with four or six teams.

“The time has come for the Association to examine the separation of the Club and Inter County Championship season, ensuring that club players finally get certainty around when they are playing,” the committee wrote.

If the Intercounty Championship ran from May to July, that would free up August to October for the Club Championships. That would mean that Club Leagues and challenge games could be played in April to July, with July being used as the month to ramp up preparations for the Club Championships.

Munster GAA’s management committee also proposed a second tier football championship, third level competitions to be played in January and February, all school competitions to be concluded by mid-March and separating U19/U20 players from senior inter-county panels and third level players from those squads so long as the third level competitions take place.

They also call for the gap from a provincial senior hurling final be reduced from four weeks to three “therefore returning the advantage to the provincial winner”.

Fears have been expressed about the GAA losing promotion if the All-Ireland championships conclude in July but Munster’s management committee aren’t as concerned. “It can be argued that three months of wall-to-wall Championship action may provide as much profile and exposure as a long drawn-out five-month campaign,” they insisted.

“It is worth noting that the Six Nations rugby competition is run over seven weekends, with 15 games played over five weekends and two rest weekends. When the four-game Munster hurling championship existed, it was also ran over seven weekends. It was always noticeable how there was only media coverage of a game in the two-three days leading up to it.”

Loughmore-Castleiney and Tipperary star Noel McGrath believes the time is right to split the season between club and county. “If something is going to work, I think we have seen the platform for it this year,” said McGrath, who lines out in the first of two senior county semi-finals when the hurlers face Nenagh Éire Óg on Saturday.

“Whatever is decided in Croke Park, it’ll be what we have to go with. At the moment, I’m just enjoying what I’m doing.”