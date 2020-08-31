Kerry chair Tim Murphy defends championship format

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has strongly defended the structure of the Kerry senior football championship but accepts there is an argument to include more clubs.

For the second successive year, Dr Crokes are the only club to reach the semi-final stages and there are growing calls to expand the number of clubs in the competition from eight, which is also the number of participating divisional sides.

Murphy is cognisant of that opinion and is looking forward to seeing the recommendation of the county’s fixtures review group on the matter.

“There is certainly an argument among the senior clubs in Kerry to increase the number from eight,” he said. “There is absolutely no question about that. The system as it exists was to due the expire this year and the idea was a fixtures review group chaired by our coaching officer Terence Houlihan would look at the whole county set-up in terms of divisional and club sides.

“There are arguments to be made on both sides but the fact Covid hit meant they really couldn’t look at things so it will probably be early 2021 before the findings of that group come back.

“It’s really club engagement that will determine this. I really do think 16 is the optimum number of teams for the senior championship. The breakdown at the moment is eight and eight. Whether it should be 10 and six or 12 and four, I think that be decided by the fixtures review group in consultation with the clubs.

What I wouldn’t want to happen is that we make a rash decision.

“I do get the fact that population trends are changing and that has to be borne in mind but the fixtures review group are taking a holistic approach and we have people from district and urban clubs on it. It’ll be a collective view formed and then put to the county committee to be ratified or not.”

Murphy welcomes debate on the championship make-up as he believes it’s healthy but he is not concerned that divisional teams again dominate the semi-finals. “I don’t think it’s the start of a trend. The structure in Kerry is unique, we all know that, and trying to explain it to people who aren’t in tune with it is quite difficult and I get that. It’s a huge tradition in Kerry that has served the county as a whole very well over many years.

“Is it something I would be concerned about as chairman? No. In fact, I would have the opposite view. I do feel it gives clubs from small, rural areas an opportunity to perform at the highest level.

“We saw that with East Kerry this weekend. You had it with St Kieran’s when they had five Kerry U20s including Paul Walsh from my own club Brosna and the two Horans (Eddie and Seán) from Scartaglen. If this system wasn’t in place, the opportunity to play at the highest level probably wouldn’t be there. We saw it with St Brendan’s on Saturday with Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry from the youngest club in Kerry in Na Gaeil."

Meanwhile, Murphy said he hopes there will be news for club pass holders regarding subscriptions that have been paid for this year. Details regarding refunds or tickets being valid for 2021 have yet to be confirmed. “There was requests made to the county," he acknowledged. "It’s something we will be looking at relative to our games. It’s an exceptional year and we will look at it in that light.”