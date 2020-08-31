Derek McGrath: 'We wouldn't be talking about CPA, GPA, GAA, we’d be talking about the one umbrella'

The GAA should be able to cash in on the popularity of this year’s club championships, Derek McGrath believes.

Despite the lack of attendance at matches, the 2020 club scene has captured the imagination, with the summer to itself ahead of the resumption of inter-county fare in October. And McGrath is certain that won’t be lost in the commercial sector.

“The appeal now for a sponsor in terms of the club championship is big — not that we didn't know it before, in terms of it being the roots of the GAA.

“But for the marketability of the club championship, it’s huge. You’ve seen it with the Examiner streaming games with the Co-op (Superstores). There’s an appeal now because you are in touch with the community.

"If you were a key sponsor, in an area, you’d say, ‘I’ll get on board with the club championship, because the promotional element is huge at the moment’.”

McGrath was speaking on this week's Irish Examiner GAA podcast, where he reviewed Sunday's Waterford county final, where Ballygunner claimed a seventh successive title at Walsh Park.

With no spectators, and dressing rooms off limits, the atmosphere was surreal. Though he noticed how the champions tried to recapture one aspect of old norms.

“An interesting one before the game, the lack of a dressing room; Ballygunner went behind the stand and they burst out onto the field as if they were coming out a tunnel. First example I’ve seen of a team entering the pitch as if it's almost psychologically a big championship game.

“Others are on the field already and they are tapping around and there's lack of a real championship atmosphere.

“But they are just a relentless machine and they are only going to get better.”

The former Waterford manager feels Gunners attacker Dessie Hutchinson is ready to have a major impact when the inter-county season kicks off.

“He’s an extremely focused young man, a top guy in terms of how he approaches it. The way Ballygunner play is a lot like Limerick. They play with only two inside.

“Dessie has the cutting edge to make the runs and he’s patient. He struggled in the initial stages of the league but by match three, when we were beaten by Tipp, Dessie was starting to hum and starting to light it up.

“The worry is the ground is at its best for Dessie at the moment. The hope is it'll still be like that and he’ll be able to light it up on Halloween night against Cork.”

McGrath hopes the ‘split season’ structure is here to stay.

“The word certainly is the huge thing. The certainly will be there for the club player if he knows his championship is starting in August. And the certainty is also there for the county player if he’s going from March to July.”

And McGrath believes there is more that could be done to keep club players involved when the inter-county season commences.

“I don't see also why you can't have interlinking between county and club in terms of the organisation of championships.

“I know it’s been tried before, but Munster leagues where you have a Limerick team, a Cork team, a Waterford team. And link in with the weekends of those round-robin games.

"For instance Killeagh coming down to play De La Salle on the morning when Waterford play Cork. Or if you had those matches Saturday evening and you had Na Piarsaigh coming down to play Ballygunner, with club players only.

“Everything would be boosted. Tourism, everything. The boys would probably stay Saturday night, have a few pints, head into Walsh Park Sunday for the game.

“And we wouldn't be talking about CPA, GPA, GAA, we’d be talking about the one umbrella, and that would be huge.”

Listen to the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts