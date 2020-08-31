Shoot-out an 'awful way' to end a championship match, winning manager James Woodlock says

Winning Drom-Inch manager James Woodlock would have preferred another period of extra-time than a penalty shoot-out in last night’s dramatic Tipperary SHC quarter-final.

Eoin Collins’ save from Brendan Maher knocked champions Borris-Ileigh out of the championship, while Drom-Inch face Kiladangan in a semi-final this Sunday.

Woodlock admits it was “an absolutely awful way” to finish a game and for his former Tipperary team-mate Maher and Borris-Ileigh to bow out of the competition. He would have liked a third and possibly a fourth period of extra-time to separate the teams.

“Yeah, I would have to be fair and if I was given the offer with Borris, I'd have given it to them all day long. Absolutely, I would have had. I think it's a fair way to end a game. Look, it is the way it is.

“We didn't have it prepared to take penalties. But we've quality shooters all the same and I was really happy with the boys. I called them into a huddle there and I said, 'Lads, look I need five penalty takers and I need five leaders.'

“And the five leaders stood up, the boys that I expected to take it. There was two or three more champing at the bit and they had a little argument, and five stood up to take the penalties and I was really happy.

There's huge heart shown. That has been questioned out of this Drom team for a long time, heart and determination.

In an intermediate relegation play-off semi-final yesterday, Tipperary selector Darragh Egan saved a penalty and then converted one to confirm Kiladangan retained their Ó Riain Cup status.

As well as saving from Brendan Maher in the shoot-out, Drom 'keeper Collins also denied him a penalty goal in extra-time. Woodlock lauded his goalkeeper and suggested he might have caught Liam Sheedy’s eye: “Eoin has an U20 All-Ireland (medal) in his back pocket. He hasn't that for no reason. He's top class, he's a huge figure inside in the goal when you look at him, he has the presence in there.

Eoin Collins of Drom and Inch saves a penalty from Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“I'm really happy with Eoin as a goalie, to be honest with you. I think he's there or thereabouts for a look-in with Tipp. He is young and he's learning all day. But look Damien Young with me as well, played in goal for many years, top class coach, he's working really hard all the time.”

Woodlock sympathised with his fellow 2010 All-Ireland winner Maher, who scored 12 points, 11 from frees.

“Brendan Maher is a top player, he owes nothing to Borris-Ileigh or Tipperary. Brendan Maher. Look, he hit free after free, a great game. We tried to curb his influence as much as we could obviously and Dan McCormack when he dropped deep. I'm just happy with our boys, I thought they put in a really good shift.”

As they now aim to reach a first SHC final in eight years, Woodlock couldn’t have more respect for the Borris-Ileigh team who relinquished their hold of the Dan Breen Cup.

“You're playing a team coming back off a defeat in an All-Ireland club final, that's how good they are.

“Look, I'll be honest about it, I was mighty proud of Borris-Ileigh last year and watching them throughout the year and their performances. I thought their heart and courage, their determination is unbelievable and I think they've really quality players.

"I'm friends with most of them, I've hurled with most of them. They're a top class outfit, I expected nothing else.”