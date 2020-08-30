Borris-Ileigh lose crown after gripping penalty drama

Tipp SHC quarter-final: Drom-Inch 4-19 Borris-Ileigh 1-28 (after ET)

(Drom-Inch won 3-1 on penalties)

Borris-Ileigh’s defence of the Dan Breen Cup ended in penalties as Brendan Maher saw his shootout strike saved by Eoin Collins.

It was the second time the Drom-Inch goalkeeper denied the otherwise superb Maher a penalty goal having also done so in the second period of additional time in Semple Stadium.

Penalties by David Collins, Seamus Callanan and David Butler sent Drom-Inch into the semi-finals as Borris-Ileigh’s Conor Kenny fired his penalty over the bar and Kevin Maher was also stopped by Collins.

Drom-Inch led 3-19 to 1-24 after the first period of extra-time. Borris-Ileigh regained the lead through Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack only for substitute Butler to score his second goal when a free that Butler had given away was reversed for James McCormack’s dissent. From the resultant throw-in, Butler pounced.

Maher struck over his 11th free to narrow the gap to one. He was called on again two minutes later to take a penalty after Niall Kenny was fouled but Collins was equal to it. And still there was time for Dan McCormack to fire over an equaliser and Butler and David Collins to strike wides at the other end.

James Devaney’s goal in additional time of normal time appeared to have sealed it for Borris-Ileigh. It put the defending champions five points up but that goal was cancelled out when Callanan’s 30-metre free was too well struck and was deflected to the net.

A point from Shane Hassett in the fifth minute of injury-time made it a one-point game but there was still time for David Collins to find David Butler to raise a green flag for what seemed a steal of a win. Referee Fergal Horgan had no interest in calling time just yet and Brendan Maher was able to convert the free from over 80 metres.

Both teams deployed sweepers at the outset, Robbie Long operating as such for Drom-Inch while Liam Ryan covered in front of Callanan who was marked by Ray McCormack at the edge of the square.

Brendan Maher appeared to be seriously injured after he was pushed from behind as he climbed to collect a ball. After a few minutes of medical attention, he was ready to go again but the vista would have been concerning for the watching senior county manager Liam Sheedy.

The teams were level five times in the opening half, one which Borris-Ileigh commenced with two points on the bounce via Shane Kenny and a Brendan Maher free. Callanan and Michael Connors responded before a Callanan free put Drom- Inch ahead.

With Conor Kenny impressing, Borris-Ileigh led in the 24th minute when a long-range Callanan free struck the bar and fell to Joey Maher who reacted the quickest to send the sliotar to the net.

A second Drom-Inch goal appeared to be on the cards in additional time when Johnny Ryan was brought down in the large rectangle. However, not only was James McCormack equal to David Collins’ penalty strike but the follow-up too and so it was that Borris-Ileigh only trailed 1-7 to 0-9 at the turnaround.

Scorers for Drom-Inch: S Callanan (1-9, 1-6 frees); T Butler (2-2); J Maher (1-0); M Connors, J Campion (0-2 each); J Ryan, L Campion, D Collins, S Hassett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: B Maher (0-12, 11 frees); C Kenny (0-5); J Devaney (1-0); J Kelly (0-3, frees); Kevin Maher, T Ryan, D McCormack (0-2 each); S Kenny, R McCormack (0-1 each).

DROM-INCH: E Collins; J Moloney, K Hassett; R Long; F Purcell, P Campion, M Campion; J Ryan, E Moloney; D Collins, J Maher, M Connors; L Campion, S Callanan (c), T Nolan.

Subs: D Butler for T Nolan (42); J Campion for J Ryan (46); S Nolan for M Connors (55); S Hassett for E Moloney (inj, 60+2); J Ryan for J Maher (78).

BORRIS-ILEIGH: J McCormack; S Burke, R McCormack; L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher (j-c), C Cowan; T Ryan, D McCormack (j-c); C Kenny, J Kelly, J Devaney; S Kenny, N Kenny, Kevin Maher.

Subs: Kieran Maher for S Kenny (43); P Stapleton for C Cowan (57); M Stapleton for Kieran Maher (60+4); T Fahy for S McCormack, J Harkin for M Stapleton (both e-t h-t).

Referee: F Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh).