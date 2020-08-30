Ratoath's resolve tested against Simonstown

Stipple: Meath SFC

Title holders Ratoath recovered from a six point deficit to book a place in the last four of the Meath SFC following a 0-11 to 0-10 win over Simonstown in this winner-take-all clash at Pairc Tailteann yesterday.

The north Navan side need victory following their shock defeat to Nobber in Round Two and they started in terrific style to open up a six point lead in the first 14 minutes.

The champions recovered from that sluggish start and were off the mark following points from Gavin and Daithi McGowan. Bryan McMahon, Cian Rogers and Daithi McGowan added further points to leave Ratoath trailing by just three at half-time 0-5 to 0-8.

Two further points from Daithi McGowan had the deficit back to the minimum in the third quarter. Ratoath eventually drew level following a point from Conor Rooney. Substitute Pauric Byrne then pointed them ahead at a crucial stage.

Conor Sheridan equalised for Simonstown but in the closing minutes Bryan McMahon hit the winning point from a close range free.

Ratoath's semi-final opponents will be Summerhill in what is a repeat of the 2019 decider. Summerhill had already secured their last four spot prior to defeating Curraha, 2-8 to 2-6, in their final group match.

The other semi-final will be between Na Fianna who shocked previously unbeaten Donaghmore/Ashbourne, and Gaeil Colmcille who were already assured of their semi-final spot.

Na Fianna went into their clash with Mick Deegan's Ashbourne underdogs following an opening round defeat to Seneschalstown but they upset the odds winning 0-14 to 0-8.

The sides were level at 0-4 apiece at half-time but the Enfield-based outfit, inspired by Ethan Devine and Shane Walsh dominated the third quarter to open up a 0-12 to 0-6 lead and they eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Twenty times Keegan Cup champions Navan O'Mahonys preserved their senior status as they recovered from a six point deficit in the second half to defeat Seneschalstown 1-12 to 1-10.

Joe Sheridan was absent from the Seneschalstown line out while his brother Brian was forced off with an injury after 20 minutes. The defeat for Seneschalstown leaves them in the battle for survival for the second successive year and they will meet Dunshaughlin in one relegation semi-final.

The second of those relegation matches will be between Curraha and last years intermediate champions Nobber. Skryne, who have an unbroken record of 83 years in senior ranks made certain of retaining their status following a 4-13 to 0-12 win over Nobber.