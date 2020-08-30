Kearney returns to Ballyduff Upper to senior ranks

Ballyduff Upper 1-32

Ballyduff Lower 2-23

Tony Ryan, Fraher Field

Waterford IHC final

Ballyduff Upper have returned to the senior grade in Waterford at the first time of asking thanks to a Mikey Kearney inspired performance in the IHC final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Sunday.

The county player hit 0-19 in a decider brimful of scores by both teams from start to finish.

Apart from Kearney’s man of the match performance, there were two reasons why the Western champions prevailed. Firstly, they raced into an 0-8 to 0-1 advantage inside 12 minutes and secondly Ballyduff Lower were guilty of shooting a dozen wides overall in contrast to six by the winners.

Ballyduff Upper were on course to repeat their 1964 championship win over the same opposition in the inaugural championship final when they led at half time by 0-17 to 0-11.

Ballyduff Lower received a lifeline at the end of the third quarter when a Niall Clifford goal levelled proceedings (0-21 to 1-18). Jack Kennedy's goal in the 52nd minute gave Sean Lyons’ charges the lead for the first time at 2-21 to 0-24 but in a constant scoring encounter, Ballyduff Upper were back in front just one minute later at 1-26 to 2-21 when Eoghan Murray netted. Ballyduff Upper finished the hour the stronger with four more uninterrupted minors to run out deserving winners.

Scorers for Ballyduff Upper: M Kearney (0-19, 9f, 1’65’), A Casey (0-5), E Murray (1-1), F Murray, C Murray (0-2 each), K Casey, Sean Hickey and Sean Casey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyduff Lower: J Lyons (0-8, 2f), C Lyons (0-7, 2f, 1’sl’), J Kennedy (1-2), N Clifford (1-1), R Dunphy (0-4), D Cheasty (0-1).

BALLYDUFF UPPER: M McCormack; J Hannon, O Leamy, S Hannon; S Hannon, S Kearney, J Kearney; S Casey, C Murray; F Murray, A Casey, S Hickey; E Murray, K Casey, M Kearney.

Subs: E O'Brien for S Kearney(inj, 38).

BALLYDUFF LOWER: M Atkins; M Millea, K Cheasty, C O'Brien; D Reade, C Dunphy, A Carroll; C Lyons, D Cheasty; E Cummins, J Lyons, R Dunphy; D Dixon, J Kennedy, N Clifford.

Subs: Ross Coffey O'Shea for D Dixon (47), J Burns for N Clifford(57).

Referee: Nicky O'Toole(Naomh Pol).