Galway star Mannion strikes late to put Ahascragh/Fohenagh through

Galway SHC

Galway captain Padraic Mannion was the hero for Ahascragh/Fohenagh as he blasted home a match-winning goal in the fifth minute of injury-time to complete a dramatic 2-18 to 2-17 preliminary quarter-final win over Craughwell.

Craughwell were cruising to victory leading by five points deep into injury-time, but after John Finnerty gave Ahascragh/Fohenagh hope with a goal, he then set up Mannion to deny a Craughwell side who led by 2-7 to 0-6 at the break thanks to goals from Jamie Ryan and Thomas Monaghan.

They will now meet neighbours Cappataggle in the quarter-finals next weekend, with champions St Thomas taking on Killimordaly, Turloughmore will meet Sarsfields and Liam Mellows face Loughrea.

Mellows, winners in 2017 and runners-up to St Thomas for the past two years, advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 2-19 to 1-21 win over Gort.

Gort, despite missing injured county player Aidan Harte, hit the opening four points inside three minutes but found themselves 2-9 to 0-8 adrift at the break.

Aonghus Callanan and Conor Kavanagh got the goals for the city side and when they pushed eight points clear after 43 minutes, it seemed that the margin of victory was all that remained to be decided.

But Gort rallied and with Aidan Helebert superb with a 0-12 haul, they got back into contention and hit the front five minutes from time when Ger O’Donoghue finished a rebound to the net after Greg Lally’s penalty was superbly saved by Kenneth Walsh.

However, Louis Mulqueen’s side used all their experience with Tadhg Haran shooting two late points to snatch victory.

Brian Burke and Brian Concannon led the way as Killimordaly booked a quarter-final spot with a 0-25 to 1-18 win over Mullagh. Burke hit 0-11 from play and frees, while county player Concannon landed 0-5 from play in an impressive display.

Sarsfields qualified for their sixth quarter-final in a row with an impressive 4-17 to 0-19 win over a youthful Ardrahan side.

Ardrahan had only conceded one goal in three group games so when Sarsfields rattled their net four times in the opening half, they knew they were in trouble.

Sarsfields, yet to concede a goal in this year’s championship, led by 4-9 to 0-13 at the break, with Kevin Cooney, their two-goal hero against Castlegar the previous week, involved in all of them, with Niall Morrissey, Mark O’Regan, Ian Fox and Ian Skehill supplying the finishes.

Cooney’s older brother Joseph was outstanding at centre-back and ensured there was no way back for an Ardrahan side who had eight scorers but couldn’t get the goal they needed to mount a comeback.

Quarter-final draw: St Thomas v Killimordaly Loughrea v Liam Mellows Turloughmore v Sarsfields Cappataggle v Ahascragh/Fohenagh