Knockmore end Ballintubber's three-in-a-row dreams

THERE will be a new name on the Moclair Cup this year after Ballintubber’s dreams of winning three Mayo SFC titles in a row were ended by Knockmore in Saturday evening’s quarter-final at a deserted MacHale Park.

The defending champions came out on the wrong side of a 2-11 to 0-12 scoreline as man-of-the-match Darren McHale struck for 2-2 to help the North Mayo side into next weekend’s semi-finals.

Ballintubber were never allowed settle by Ray Dempsey’s well-drilled young outfit, as Knockmore managed to curb the influence of Mayo stars Michael Plunkett and the O’Connor brothers, Diarmuid and Cillian.

The eventual winners led at half-time by 1-5 to 0-7 and the aforementioned McHale struck for his second goal on 50 minutes to kill off Ballintubber’s chances of retaining their title.

Knockmore will take on their fierce rivals, Ballina Stephenites, in the last four after the 2005 All-Ireland club champions cruised to a nine points victory over Aghamore on Sunday.

Former Mayo forward Evan Regan delivered a scoring masterclass, landing five points for the Stephenites, as they ran out convincing 1-18 to 0-12 winners over a disappointing Aghamore who were without injured All-Star Brendan Harrison.

Ballina took control during the second quarter and a goal from Simon Leonard helped them lead 1-9 to 0-5. They upped the ante after the restart, with Mayo defender Padraig O’Hora tying up his county team-mate Fergal Boland, and forwards Conor McStay and Keith Tighe hitting the target at their ease.

Meanwhile, two teams who have never won a Mayo senior championship title — Breaffy and Westport — will meet in next weekend’s second semi-final.

Powered by the three O’Shea brothers, Aidan, Conor and Seamie — Breaffy produced a barnstorming second half to dump last year’s beaten finalists, Ballaghaderreen, out of the competition on Saturday - 4-16 to 3-6,.

Ballagh’ led at the break by 3-5 to 1-7 after first-half goals from Andy Moran, Thomas Carmody and Kuba Callaghan, but the loss of former Mayo panellists David Drake to injury and Cian Hanley to a red card caught up with the East Mayo side.

During a bizarre second half, Breaffy gradually took control of the contest and driven on by the likes of Matthew Ruane, Conor O’Shea and Aidan O’Shea (who had scored their first-half goal), they proceeded to put Ballagh’ to the sword.

Goals from Ruane, Conor O’Shea and Daire Morrin were among the highlights for the West Mayo side as Ballaghaderreeen ran out of steam and only managed to score a single point in the entire second half.

Elsewhere, Westport booked their ticket to the semi-finals with an impressive 3-18 to 3-7 win over last year’s Intermediate champions, The Neale, yesterday. Lee Keegan played a starring role for Westport whose goals came from Kevin Keane, Mark Moran and Killian Kilkelly while Fergal Sweeney, Tommy Conroy and Robert Holian hit the net for The Neale.