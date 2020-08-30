Mount Leinster Rangers in command to bury pain of 2019

After losing the county final to a late, late point last year, Mount Leinster Rangers drew a line under a year of hurt which motivated them to win all their group games with ease.

They brought that momentum into the decider and with Denis Murphy scoring two goals in the opening minutes they were never going to lose in the Carlow senior hurling final at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

They led 2-12 to 0-6 at the break and were in command all the way to the final whistle.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: Dean Grennan; Tony Lawler, David Phelan, Michael Doyle; Jack Murphy, Diarmuid Byrne, Richard Coady; Gary Lawlor, Paul Coady (0-1), Jon Nolan; Eddie Byrne (1-2), Kevin McDonald; Denis Murphy (2-7, 0-4 frees 65), Chris Nolan (0-8 1 free), Ted Joyce (0-1).

Subs: Dean Tobin (0-1) for J. Nolan (39 mins), Michael Malone (0-1) for Lawlor (46 mins), Ciaran Kavanagh for D. Murphy (48 mins), Dara Tobin for Lawlor (56 mins), Richard Kelly for R. Coady (58 mins),

BALLINKILLEN: Thomas Dowling; Barry Hickey, Dion Wall, Sean Brennan; Cormac Lomax, David English, Sean Whelan; Jamie Wall, Ciaran Whelan (0-8 frees); Craig Wall (0-1), Owen Roberts, Eoin Whelan (0-1); Marty Dalton, Sean Murphy (0-1), Daniel Sheehan (0- 1).

Subs: Daryl Roberts for Hickey (h/t), Jack Treacy for Dalton (Niall Hickey for Sheehan (54 mins).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (St Mullins)