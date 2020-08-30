Tipp star Jake Morris hits hat-trick as Nenagh trounce Thurles

Tipperary SHC quarter-final: Nenagh Éire Óg 3-12 Thurles Sarsfields 1-8

County star Jake Morris hit a hat-trick of first-half goals as Nenagh Éire Óg rocked a fancied Thurles Sarsfields in the Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Morris finished the evening with a total tally of 3-6, 2-3 from play, as Éire Óg routed a Thurles side many tipped as potential champions.

Morris struck after four minutes off a Paddy Murphy pass, and had a second after eight, Tommy Heffernan the provider. By the water break Nenagh were 2-2 to no score clear and motoring.

Sarsfields were struggling all over the field and took 29 minutes to record their only point of the half, from an Aidan McCormack free. And they suffered another setback in injury-time when Morris completed his hat-trick from a penalty for a 3-7 to 0-1 lead.

Sarsfields needed a miracle and a Denis Maher goal after 37 minutes raised their hopes. But Nenagh responded with Morris and Tommy Heffernan points. The second water break came with Nenagh still a comfortable 3-10 to 1-6 in front.

Sub Lar Corbett had a great chance of a Sarsfields goal but Nenagh’s Sean Phelan got back to hook him and Nenagh never flinched in the closing stages.

To add to Sarsfields woes, Ronan Maher was red-carded in injury time for retaliation after he was fouled bearing down on goal.

This was a win for Nenagh to relish. Jake Morris was star of the show but the contributions of Tommy Heffernan, Daire Quinn, Barry Heffernan and Paddy Murphy were also immense.

Scorers for Nenagh: J Morris (3-6, 1-3 frees); T Heffernan (0-4); K Gleeson, P Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: A McCormack (0-5 frees); D Maher (1-0); D Corbett, J Maher, S Cahill (0- 1 each);

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG: M Tuite; A Gratton, H Moloney, C McCarthy; C Ryan, B Heffernan, Daire Quinn; C Hennessy, K Gleeson; M Heffernan, T Heffernan, J Mackey; P Hickey, P Murphy, J Morris

Subs: S Phelan for Moloney (29), P Morris for Grattan (54), A Healy for Mackey (57), Donnacha Quinn for Gleeson (60);

SARSFIELDS: P McCormack; M Cahill, C Moloney, S Maher; K Moloney, P Maher, R Maher; S Cahill, D Corbett; A McCormack, P Bourke, C Stakelum; C Lanigan, D Maher, E Purcell

Subs: L Corbett for Bourke (23), M Gleeson for Purcell (h/t), J Maher for Stakelum (33), T Doyle for Lanigan (49);

Ref: M Kennedy, Newcastle.