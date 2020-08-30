Mourneabbey hit 11 goals in semi-final trouncing to progress to another football decider

Cork Ladies SFC semi-final: Mourneabbey 11-12 Éire Óg 0-5

A sublime performance from champions Mourneabbey as they outclassed Éire Óg in the Cork Ladies SFC semi-final at Whitechurch on Saturday.

By half-time this game was over as a contest as the champions led by 6-3 to 0-2, having played against the strong wind.

Meabh Cahalane opened the scoring for Éire Óg with Doireann O'Sullivan equalising. But three goals in five minutes put the champions in control. Laura Fitzgerald got the first, with Ciara O'Sullivan and Brid O'Sullivan adding the others, to make it 3-1 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

A great ball from Doireann set up Fitzgerald for her second goal, before Cleary got Éire Óg's second point.

A foul on Ellie Jack saw Fitzgerald get Mourneabbey's fifth goal from a penalty, before the latter added their sixth as they led 6-3 to 0-2 at half-time.

Cleary pulled a point back at the start of the second-half, but with the wind Mourneabbey continued to dominate. Points from Doireann and Jack increased their lead, before the former got their seventh goal, to make it 7-5 to 0-3 with 35 minutes played. Fitzgerald added a point before Ciara O'Sullivan slotted home their eight goal. Fitzgerald pointed again before Doireann got her second, and Mourneabbey's ninth goal as they kept piling forward in search of scores.

Brid and Doireann O'Sullivan combined to set up Jack for their tenth goal and from the restart Fitzgerald got their 11th.

Ruth Murphy pointed for Éire Óg but Mourneabbey were in no mood for slowing down. Brid O'Sullivan, Fitzgerald and Jack all pointed before Cleary got Éire Óg's last score of the game. Jack scored again as the champions moved through the gears and into another decider

Scorers for Mourneabbey: L Fitzgerald (5-3, 1-0 pen, 1f), D O'Sullivan (2-3, 1f), C O'Sullivan (2-0), E Jack (1-4, 2f), B O'Sullivan (1-1), R O'Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Cleary (0-3, 2f), M Cahalane, R Murphy (0-1 each).

MOURNEABBEY: M O'Sullivan; A O'Sullivan, E Meaney, A Walsh; E Coakley, K Coakley, A Ryan; M O'Callaghan, R O'Sullivan; C O'Sullivan, E Jack, N O'Sullivan; B O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: A Cronin for K Coakley, K O'Brien for E Coakley (both 37m), C O'Callaghan for D O'Sullivan, C Harrington for R O'Sullivan, S Conroy for A O'Sullivan (all 47m).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; Aobha Hickey, A O'Connell, Alannah Hickey; A Nic A Bhaird, M Cahalane, S McGoldrick; I Sheehan, B Feeney; E Crowley, L Cleary, C O'Connor; O Cahalane, E Cleary, S Cronin.

Subs: R Sheehan for S McGoldrick, R Murphy for Aobha Hickey (both ht), G O'Shea for A Nic A Bhaird, A Cronin for O Cahalane, B Wiseman for Alannah Hickey (all 55m).

Referee: Peter O'Leary, Inch Rovers.