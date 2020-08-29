Draw for Erin's Own sends them to the Cork PSHC quarter-final

Draw for Erin's Own sends them to the Cork PSHC quarter-final
Erins Owns' Eoghan Murphy goes highest to win the sliotar against Newtownshandrum during the Co Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Glantane Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 21:54 PM
Therese O’Callaghan

Erin’s Own 2-15 Newtownshandrum 1-18 

A dramatic stoppage time goal earned Erin’s Own a draw in Glantane on Saturday enabling them to qualify for the quarter-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC. 

Colm Coakley’s long delivery going all the way to the Newtownshandrum net in the 63rd minute.

Moments earlier it looked as if Newtownshandrum were heading for victory, ahead by three points having led from midway through the opening half. 

They were up six points at the break and managed to keep their noses in front until the Glounthaune’s side late strike.

Erin’s Own now go through as Runners-up in Group B.

Robbie O’Flynn’s eighth minute goal handed Erin’s Own the early initiative, however Newtownshandrum, with the wind at their backs, settled and gradually took control. 

Jamie Coughlan’s goal six minutes from the break putting them in the driving seat, 1-11 to 1-5, at the short whistle.

Read More

Douglas headed for quarter-final battle with Blackrock

Erin’s own hit back after the interval, striking four unanswered points. Newtownshandrum never let them get ahead and at one stage the difference was four points. 

The north Cork team were 1-15 to 1-12 to the good at the second water break.

With Tim O’Mahony prominent at centre-back, they stretched the lead to six with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Erin’s Own finish was incredible. Sub Alan Bowen struck two points and when Eoghan Murphy landed his tenth, there was three between them. And they weren’t done just yet.

Newtownshandrum were left shattered when Coakley’s effort ended in the net. 

They had a couple of chances after that to get the winner but both trailed wide.

Erin's Own will play Sarsfields in the quarter-final.

Read More

East Kerry overcome inspired challenge from St Kieran's

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), C Coakley (1-1), R O’Flynn (1-0), A Bowen (0-2), M O’Carroll and C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (1-8, 0-6 frees), T O’Mahony (0-3), C Twomey and D McCarthy (0-2 each), J Twomey, C O’Brien and J Lane (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, S Murphy; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; S Horgan, C Coakley; R Twomey, R O’Flynn, C Lenihan; E Murphy, M O’Carroll, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: D Twomey for J O’Carroll (10-12 bs), B Murphy for S Cronin (16 inj), M Collins for S Horgan, A Bowen for R Twomey (both half-time), S Guilfoyle for C Lenihan (49).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Guiney, K O’Sullivan, J Twomey; M Ryan, C Twomey, P O’Sullivan; C O’Brien, K Coughlan; D O’Connor, T O’Mahony, J Lane; S Griffin, C Griffin, J Coughlan.

Subs: D McCarthy for D O’Connor (34), J Geary for S Griffin (38), R Geary for C Griffin (45), D Stack for J Twomey (50 inj), M Thompson for J Lane (55).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).

Read More

Charleville top group and book a place in the semi-final with win over Fermoy

More in this section

David Clifford protests a decision with Jonathan Griffin 29/8/2020 East Kerry overcome inspired challenge from St Kieran's
JCPSHCMidletonVDouglas08 Douglas headed for quarter-final battle with Blackrock
Ballygunner v Lismore - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Junior joy for Tramore
gaacork gaamunster gaa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices