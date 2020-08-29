Draw for Erin's Own sends them to the Cork PSHC quarter-final

Erin’s Own 2-15 Newtownshandrum 1-18

A dramatic stoppage time goal earned Erin’s Own a draw in Glantane on Saturday enabling them to qualify for the quarter-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC.

Colm Coakley’s long delivery going all the way to the Newtownshandrum net in the 63rd minute.

Moments earlier it looked as if Newtownshandrum were heading for victory, ahead by three points having led from midway through the opening half.

They were up six points at the break and managed to keep their noses in front until the Glounthaune’s side late strike.

Erin’s Own now go through as Runners-up in Group B.

Robbie O’Flynn’s eighth minute goal handed Erin’s Own the early initiative, however Newtownshandrum, with the wind at their backs, settled and gradually took control.

Jamie Coughlan’s goal six minutes from the break putting them in the driving seat, 1-11 to 1-5, at the short whistle.

Erin’s own hit back after the interval, striking four unanswered points. Newtownshandrum never let them get ahead and at one stage the difference was four points.

The north Cork team were 1-15 to 1-12 to the good at the second water break.

With Tim O’Mahony prominent at centre-back, they stretched the lead to six with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Erin’s Own finish was incredible. Sub Alan Bowen struck two points and when Eoghan Murphy landed his tenth, there was three between them. And they weren’t done just yet.

Newtownshandrum were left shattered when Coakley’s effort ended in the net.

They had a couple of chances after that to get the winner but both trailed wide.

Erin's Own will play Sarsfields in the quarter-final.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), C Coakley (1-1), R O’Flynn (1-0), A Bowen (0-2), M O’Carroll and C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (1-8, 0-6 frees), T O’Mahony (0-3), C Twomey and D McCarthy (0-2 each), J Twomey, C O’Brien and J Lane (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, S Murphy; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; S Horgan, C Coakley; R Twomey, R O’Flynn, C Lenihan; E Murphy, M O’Carroll, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: D Twomey for J O’Carroll (10-12 bs), B Murphy for S Cronin (16 inj), M Collins for S Horgan, A Bowen for R Twomey (both half-time), S Guilfoyle for C Lenihan (49).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Guiney, K O’Sullivan, J Twomey; M Ryan, C Twomey, P O’Sullivan; C O’Brien, K Coughlan; D O’Connor, T O’Mahony, J Lane; S Griffin, C Griffin, J Coughlan.

Subs: D McCarthy for D O’Connor (34), J Geary for S Griffin (38), R Geary for C Griffin (45), D Stack for J Twomey (50 inj), M Thompson for J Lane (55).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).