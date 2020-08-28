McBarron hat-trick helps Carrigaline maintain 100% record in Cork PIHC

Cork PIHC

Carrigaline 5-18 Youghal 0-20

A telling five-minute spell in the second-half saw Carrigaline maintain their 100% record in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC after their win over Youghal at Carrigtwohill last night.

The win now sees them top the group and safely into the knock-out stages of the championship with a hat-trick from Denis McBarron and two goals from David Drake the highlight of their win.

Add in a top class performance from Rob O'Shea in the second half, when he moved out the pitch in a sweeping role, and the seaside club had no answer to the relentless pressure from Carrigaline after the break.

The first half was tight but once Carrigaline got a grip, hitting 2-3 without reply at one point in the second half, there was only going to be one winner.

Brett Moloney opened the scoring for Youghal in the second minute and he was on target again from a free to double their lead.

Bill Cooper got their third and he got his second with 11 minutes gone, to see Youghal 0-4 to no score up.

Brian Kelleher pointed from a free for Carrigaline, with James O'Mahony scoring at the other end. Kelleher pointed another free, before points from Moloney, Andrew Joyce and Cooper made it 0-8 to 0-2 with 18 minutes played.

Two from David Drake reduced the deficit and with 22 minutes gone a great ball from Simon O'Brien played McBarron in to goal for Carrigaline.

Credit to Youghal they didn't panic with Moloney hitting his third of the tie to keep the scoreboard ticking over for his side.

Ronan Kelleher and Drake replied for Carrigaline but three more from Moloney saw his side in front at half-time by 0-13 to 1-7.

Carrigaline were unlucky not to get their second goal when Drake's shot looked like heading for the top corner but Richie Cunningham saved superbly to deny him.

Cooper increased Youghal's lead, with Brian Kelleher replying with two frees. Nigel Roche pointed for Youghal but then Carrigaline enjoyed their best spell as they hit 2-3 without reply to put them in control.

Drake got the first goal with McBarron adding the second and with 46 minutes gone they were 3-13 to 0-16 in front Moloney pulled a point back from a free but Carrigaline were relentless at this stage, with Brian Kelleher adding to more and Desmond pointing.

Scores from Cooper and Moloney reduced the deficit slightly but late goals from McBarron and Drake saw Carrigaline run out comprehensive winners.

Scorers for Carrigaline: D Drake 2-3, D McBarron 3-0, B Kelleher 0-8 (6f), R Kelleher 0-3, E Desmond 0-4.

Youghal: B Moloney 0-12 (8f), B Cooper 0-5, J O'Mahony, A Joyce, N Roche 0-1 each.

CARRIGALINE: M O'Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; C McSweeney, C Barry, D Griffin; W O'Brien, E Desmond; S O'Brien, D McBarron, D Drake; B Kelleher, R O'Shea, R Kelleher.

Sub: D King for C Barry (59m).

YOUGHAL: R Cunningham; J Cooper, C Spillane, M Farrell; R Walsh, K Brown, B O’Sullivan; N Roche, J O’Mahony; C O’Mahony, B Cooper, P Kirk; A Joyce, B Moloney, C Walsh.

Subs: R Cody for C Walsh (52m), O Desmond for A Joyce (56m) Referee: Cathal Egan, Glen Rovers.