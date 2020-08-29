Watch Live: Newcestown and Cloyne in winner takes all battle at Páirc Uí Rinn

With Newcestown having a scoring-difference advantage, a draw would see them advance
Cian Twomey, Newcestown bats the ball during the Cork Senior A HC clash with Killeagh, at Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 15:15 PM

It’s essentially knockout hurling at the business end of the Cork hurling championships this weekend. The new format has been an unquestionable success with scarcely any dead rubbers across the five grades this weekend.

Today’s Senior A Championship matches all throw in at 4pm. And the Irish Examiner will be at Páirc Uí Rinn for a win-or-bust shootout between Newcestown and Cloyne, the winner progressing to the knockout phase, the vanquished heading out of the championship.

Mikey Cahill, Ashley Walsh and Paudie O’Sullivan should account for the bulk of Cloyne’s scores while Newcestown have key players in Luke Meade, Tadgh Twomey and Cian Healy.

Mark Landers will join Des Curran in the commentary box from 3.45pm in the first part of a Saturday special, free to view, from Examiner Sport and Cork GAA – in association with Co Op Superstores.

