Kildare clubs at 'butt-end' of restrictions, says Athy GAA chairman 

Athy GAA chairman Marty McEvoy says clubs in Kildare are feeling the pain of being the “butt-end” of public health measures.

As the county today marks three weeks in lockdown, there is uncertainty about when the heavier restrictions will be lifted. Former Club Kildare chairman and county Central Council delegate McEvoy completely understands why they were put in place. However, he says being unable to stage matches and no contact training has affected players and supporters.

“We’re the only county in it so there is isolation, and that’s hard. At the same time, society has to go on, be it schools or businesses. The priorities are looking after people’s health, the vulnerable, schools, and our economy. Sport is hugely important for people’s minds and bodies but it is not among those priorities.

“But it has been difficult for the GAA. Players have been gearing themselves up for matches only to go back into lockdown again. They can’t focus on the next match because they don’t know when it will be. They have had to picked themselves up time and again.

“They keep coming back. Our players did it during total lockdown running around the aisles of Pettit’s (Supervalu) doing deliveries and pharmacy collections for people some who had no connections with the clubs. We’ve just have so many knockbacks.

“But what can we do? This has been taken out of their hands and the CCC (competitions control committee) are doing everything in their power to help. But you try and plan programmes and calendars and the ownership of it is taken away from you.

“We have a backlog of games and with the evenings getting shorter there are some clubs who don’t have lights. These are the unintended consequences from these decisions. The calendar has been taken off the CCC on a number of occasions now and it just feels like Kildare is at the butt-end.”

It’s McEvoy’s own preference for the club championships to be completed before Kildare return to action but he understands why county chairman Mick Gorman is suggesting to suspend the championship at the semi-final stage and resuming it when the Lilywhites’ Championship interests end.

He knows it’s asking a lot to look for financial support from club members when they can’t see their teams in person. “Our supporters are suffering. For the first round of the championship against Castledermot, we had 55 tickets. The same people who didn’t get a ticket are the same people we will be looking to buy a ticket for the Christmas draw or a lotto ticket. Now there are no tickets to give. That’s nobody’s fault, it’s a decision done for public health reasons, but it’s tough.”