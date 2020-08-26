New 'Rebels’ Bounty' fundraising draw promises more revenue for cash-strapped Cork clubs

The traditional Cork GAA club draw is to be replaced by a revamped ‘Rebels’ Bounty’ which promises to help compensate clubs for lost revenue amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Cork GAA confirmed today that the new-look draw will offer €500,000 in prizes to be shared across Cork, And the board promises that the scheme is designed” to ensure clubs get a fairer distribution of funding based on sales.”

A statement added: “The proposed new system is designed to maximise return to clubs and is part of the overall drive to raise revenue for reinvestment at local and county level. It will also give clubs an opportunity to generate funds at a time when traditional methods are restricted because of COVID-19.

County Chairperson, Tracey Kennedy, said; “The traditional draw stood us well in the past, but we now have a great opportunity to enhance the offering, raise more revenue and deliver that increase back to the clubs. Consumer expectations have changed significantly in recent years, and this traditional fundraising drive is evolving to meet that expectation.

“The Rebels’ Bounty will give clubs an opportunity to make up some of the shortfall in fundraising because traditional ‘big-ticket’ events have been restricted by COVID-19. Our focus is on moving forward together, as a county, as clubs and as individual members. This is reflected in the new sponsorship deals which have been announced recently. Cork GAA does well when our clubs do well and we look forward to formally launching this new fundraising initiative in the weeks ahead.”