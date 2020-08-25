Fresh cruciate blow for Tipperary ace McCarthy

The Thurles Sarsfields forward picked up the injury, subsequently confirmed as an ACL tear, in the final group game against Moycarkey Borris.
Billy McCarthy of Thurles Sars in action against Loughmore-Castleiney in the Tipp SHC earlier this month. His latest ACL injury is a huge blow to McCarthy and Sars. Picture: Sam Barnes, Sportsfile
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 16:12 PM
Tony Leen

Tipperary hopeful Billy McCarthy has suffered a third cruciate ligament tear in as many years - ruling him out for the remainder of 2020.

The Thurles forward was due to line out for Sars' SHC quarter-final on Saturday against Nenagh but picked up the injury, subsequently confirmed as an ACL tear, in the final group game against Moycarkey Borris.

Kiladangan face Toomevara on Saturday in the first of the Tipp SHC quarter-finals (Semple Stadium, 2pm) followed by the meeting of Nenagh Eire Og and McCarthy's Thurles Sars at the same venue at 6pm. On Sunday Clonoulty/Rossmore and Loughmore-Castleiney meet at 2pm in the stadium, with Borris-ileigh facing Drom and Inch at 6pm.

Two SHC relegation 'semis' are also slated for Saturday. Moycarkey-Borris and Burgess meet in Templederry at 4pm while Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill and Roscrea meet at the same time in Drombane.

Meanwhile Tipp SFC holders Clonmel Commercials will face Kilsheelan Kilcash in the semi-finals of the senior football championship with the other semi between Moyle Rovers and Loughmore/Castleiney. In the senior relegation semi-finals Aherlow will take on Ardfinnan, while Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill have been drawn against Galtee Rovers. Games have been provisionally scheduled for Sept 5-6, though that may depend on 

Loughmore/Castleiney's progress in the SHC.

