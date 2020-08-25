Gough: I'm still waiting for that Pride flag to be flown over Croke Park

Top referee David Gough says he's still waiting for the Pride flag 'to be flown over Croke Park' and believes the GAA will ultimately kick itself for not making the gesture sooner.

Gough, who refereed last year's drawn All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry, praised the GAA for appointing a Diversity and Inclusion officer in 2019.

The openly gay ref said that was a significant development though added that 'it did take them a while to catch up' and reckons the GAA has more ground still to make up.

Speaking on the Tackling Sport podcast, he referenced the GAA's decision to take part in the 2019 Pride festival for the first time and called for an even greater symbolic gesture in future.

"We're not there yet," said Gough on inclusion. "Alright, we have our Diversity and Inclusion officer for the first time ever in Croke Park, she's the first D&I officer in a full-time role within any of the sporting organisations in the country. But we still have a long way to go.

"I'm still waiting for that Pride flag to be flown over Croke Park or Croke Park to light itself up like the Aviva in rainbow colours. Every other iconic Dublin landmark flies the Pride flag or puts itself in rainbow colours over that weekend and the GAA are just slow in changing their protocols. But it will come and when it does come, they'll wonder why they sat back and waited for so long."

Gough attempted to wear a rainbow coloured 'freedom' wristband while officiating at a game in early 2015 though was refused permission by the GAA.

He said he was advised at the time by a number of top officials not to make the gesture and wonders now if inter-county players considering going public about their sexuality are receiving similar advice not to do so.

"I remember around the time of me attempting to wear the wristband in 2015, three people very high within the Association told me, 'Don't do this, this is going to end your refereeing career, it's a bad move for you, it'll look bad for the Association'," said Gough.

"Thankfully I had so many friends within the Tennis community that said to me, 'Go ahead and do this, the GAA needs this and you need this and this is going to transform your career'. Thankfully I listened to the right people.

"I sometimes sit back and wonder about inter-county players around the country, if they are getting that wrong advice that I got because they're asking the wrong people.

"I was lucky enough to have a cohort of friends and family that would support me. But maybe those inter-county players might ask their managers or their selectors or other team-mates who are coming from the straight mindset and being very fearful of someone coming out as gay when really it's not a big issue at all. So maybe those players are just getting the information from the wrong places."

