Glen, Rockies and Sars eye direct route to semi-finals

Last year’s beaten finalists Glen Rovers, Sarsfields and Blackrock are all eyeing a straight route to the Cork Premier SHC semi-finals by qualifying as No 1-ranked side from the final round of group games next Saturday.

There will be seven teams remaining after this weekend – winners and runners up in each of the three Premier SHC groups, plus UCC, who advanced as No 7 seed after Sunday’s surprise win over three-in-a-row champions Imokilly at Páirc Ui Rinn.

The three group winners will be ranked 1-3, the runners up, 4-6. It has already been pre-determined that the No 6 seed will face UCC. The winners of the three quarter-finals will advance to the last four with the No 1 seeded side.

Cork GAA says they will avoid repeat pairings from the groups in the first knockout phase.

Going into the final round of games Blackrock, Glen Rovers and Sars have two wins out of two, with the Rockies and the Glen on +16 points difference – Blackrock face pointless Bishopstown while the Glen face off against northside rivals, Na Piarsaigh. Sars also have two wins with a scoring difference of +5 and are fancied also to beat pointless Ballyhea in their last game.

In the knockout phase, the second-ranked qualifier (a group winner) will face No 5 qualifier, while third-best (against a group winner) will play the fourth-ranked, or best of, the qualifiers.

All Premier SHC games will throw in at 7pm Saturday. Two games catch the eye, both winner-take-all. At Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Midleton face Douglas, with the loser eliminated. It’s the same story in Glantane as Erin’s Own face Newtownshandrum.

The other divisions are more straightforward as there is no college or divisional involvement. Two teams will progress from each group of four to the play-off stages. This will result in six teams qualifying for the play-off stages, with the two top group winners qualifying for the semi-finals and the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.

In Senior A hurling, there’s a right scrap for the top two spots with Kanturk (+14), Charleville (+16) and Fr O’Neills (+14) all aiming for one of the two direct tickets to the semis. Kanturk play pointless Killeagh, while Charleville’s opponents Fermoy, and Ballymartle, who meet Fr O’Neills, both have qualification to aim for.

The perennially-competitive Premier IHC wraps up its group phase Friday with Castlelyons, Watergrasshill and Carrigaline in the box seat in the three groups after two wins. The key game, though, may be in Watergrasshill’s Group B, where Ballinhassig and Ballincollig square off in Cloughduv with at least a guaranteed runner up spot at stake.

There are slight modifications at lower grades, such as Intermediate A football Championship, where there are four groups of four. Hence the top two from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, where group winners will play a group runner up from another group.