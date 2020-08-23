Glen Rovers survive epic battle with Seandún

Cork Senior Camogie

There was plenty of club action in Castle Road on Saturday and Sunday, after which the pairings for the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship quarter-finals were confirmed.

All four games will take place on the weekend of September 5/6 at Castle Road.

St Catherine’s, Éire Óg, Inniscarra and St Finbarr’s received a bye to the last eight courtesy of their first-round successes.

Inniscarra, beaten finalists in 2019, will meet Glen Rovers following the Blackpool’s side epic extra-time battle with Seandún. In a highly competitive encounter, the Glen refused to yield, eventually winning out on a scoreline of 2-18 to 3-13.

They initially looked to be in a comfortable position at half-time, 1-11 to 1-4 – and they will have been disappointed to have conceded the goal (an own-goal) 10 minutes from the break, as Susan Kate Brosnan’s attempt went in off one of the defenders.

Upon the resumption, they were reeled in by the divisional outfit, who upped the ante. The introduction of Roisin de Faoite ignited their challenge, and the full-forward had the sliotar in the net within 10 minutes of her introduction.

Seandún kept rallying and came within a point and with five minutes to go, they drew level. Captain Denise Luby edged the Glen to the front once again and they looked as if they might hold out only for Sinead Mills to engineer an equalising point, 1-14 to 2-11 at the end of normal time.

Matters got worse for Glen Rovers when Michelle Murphy netted at the start of extra-time, the divisional team now in the ascendancy, 3-11 to 1-15.

Glen Rovers needed to dig deep and they showed great character in seeing this contest out. Katie Walsh’s blistering goal at the end of the first period of stoppage proving to be crucial. The flying corner-forward also bagged a goal in the 18th minute, while captain Luby and Emma Murphy shared 10 points between them.

The Seandún challenge was led by goal-scorers Brosnan, Murphy and de Faoite. Lauren Homan too was prominent as was skipper Katelyn Hickey, but they passed up too many glorious scoring opportunities that cost them in the end.

Killeagh booked their place against St Finbarr’s thanks to their 2-14 to 1-9 victory over Ballygarvan.

A haul of 1-11 from Chloe Sigerson helped the east Cork team on their way. They were 2-10 to 0-7 up at half-time and despite Ballygarvan being reduced to 14 players five minutes into the second-half after Ellen O’Regan received a second yellow card, the south-east representatives still fought tooth and nail.

Catriona Kelly finished with nine points and Molly Kelleher fired a fine individual goal five minutes from time. Shannon Wynne spread herself well to stop a Sigerson penalty too midway through the second half after captain Rachel Sheehan was fouled.

However, with the experienced Laura Treacy and Hannah Looney in their lineout, Killeagh’s dominant opening 30 minutes got them over the line.

It was a hard-earned win for them though and while they only scored four times in the second-half – once from open play – their defending was heroic. Kelleher’s goal arrived late in the game near full time.

It will be Courcey Rovers versus St Catherine’s, after Courceys were too strong for last season’s Intermediate winners Newcestown, 3-14 to 2-6. Courcey Rovers, who contested the final two years ago, were on top from the start. They seized the initiative, striking eight points to Newcestown’s one in the first 20 minutes. Fiona Keating’s goal in the 21st minute gave them a 10-point advantage.

By halfway, they were 1-9 to 0-2 to the good.

Ciara O’Sullivan grabbed the Newcestown’s scores, indeed O’Sullivan went on to register all but one of her team’s total. Her brace of goals in the fourth quarter ensuring they never gave up. And Orla Dineen proved to be a solid shot-stopper too, denying Courcey’s at least two more goals.

Linda Collins was a constant threat in the full-forward line for Courcey Rovers and tallied 2-4, chipping in with goals in the 33rd and 41st minutes, while Keating accounted for 1-2 and free-taker Jacinta Crowley converted five frees.

Douglas qualified to meet Éire Óg following their extra-time victory over champions Sarsfields on Saturday. Pamela Mackey’s stoppage-time point left the sides locked, 0-16 to 2-10 – the Sars green flags from Saoirse Desmond and Ciara Irwin in either half.

But with Pamela and her twin sister Katrina in top form (Katrina hit 1-10), they finished strong, Katrina’s goal the all-important score in the first period of extra-time. Holly Herlihy’s goal at the death for Sarsfields was not enough, in their 1-20 to 3-11 defeat.