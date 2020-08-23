Champions Cuala cruise into Dublin semis

Stipple: Dublin SHC

Holders Cuala advanced to the Dublin SHC semi-finals following Sunday's comfortable 1-26 to 2-14 victory over St Brigid’s at Parnell Park.

Despite having to field without key attacker Con O’Callaghan, Cuala had nine scorers from play with David Treacy leading the way with 0-13.

In a repeat of last year’s decider, the Dalkey outfit availed fully of the strong breeze to build up an 11-point (0-19 to 0-8) buffer by half-time.

Cian O’Sullivan proved the brightest spark for St Brigid’s and his goal within two minutes of the restart offered renewed hope to the Blanchardstown side.

However, Diarmuid Ó Floinn’s 49th minute goal stalled any hopes of a comeback with Ruairí Convery adding a consolation goal for Brigid’s in added time.

Cuala are joined in the last four by Lucan Sarsfields, who sprang a surprise in beating Kilmacud Crokes by 0-16 to 1-12.

Crokes led 0-9 to 0-8 at the break thanks largely to four Oisin O’Rorke points but with Ronan Hayes having a 35th minute penalty saved by Cillian Murray, Lucan took full advantage as they dominated the second-half.

Ben Coffey (0-9) and Chris Crummey (0-5) proved their key marksmen with Hayes’ goal from a free in injury time merely a consolation.

On Saturday, Ballyboden St Enda’s advanced to the last four when easing past St Vincent’s by 1-18 to 1-8 at Parnell Park.

The 2018 winners entered the break 0-10 to 0-6 to the good with Conal Keaney and Paul Ryan landing two points from play apiece to augment further scores from James Madden, Niall McMorrow, Aidan Mellett and Niall Ryan.

The second-half resumed in a similar vein of St Enda’s control and Ryan clinically fired home a 55th minute penalty following a foul on Keaney while John Hetherton struck a consolation goal for Vinnies from a free two minutes later.

The first part of the Donnycarney double-header saw Na Fianna continue their impressive recent form when pulling away from Faughs by 4-20 to 2-10.

The Glasnevin outfit, having played with the benefit of a strong breeze in the first-half, led by 1-11 to 2-3 at the break but effectively settled the issue within five minutes of the restart thanks to goals from Michael Murphy and Martin Quilty.

However, as crucial as those goals were, it was the input from Dublin senior Donal Burke that proved most pivotal as he finished the game with 2-10 to his name, 2-6 of which came from open play.

Na Fianna raced out of the blocks thanks to a brace of early points by Seán Currie and two further points from Burke edged them 0-6 to 0-1 ahead by the 11th minute.

However, the sloppy concession of a goal to Ciaran Brennan three minutes later undermined their early control and a second goal via Carl O’Mahony saw Faughs enjoy a narrow but short-lived lead by the 21st minute with Burke replying in kind within three minutes. The whirlwind start to the second-half helped restore Na Fianna’s momentum and Burke’s second goal in the 56th minute was a fitting conclusion to the encounter.