Ken McGrath hits out at 'over the top' criticism of Austin Gleeson

Former Waterford captain Ken McGrath believes that the criticism of Austin Gleeson on social media was over the top after the Mount Sion star received a straight red card against Roanmore.

Gleeson subsequently had his suspension lifted and started in the quarter-final win over De La Salle.

Speaking to WLR's Lár Na Páirce show, McGrath felt Gleeson's challenge - which resulted in his dismissal - was 'perfectly timed'. The Waterford legend also hit out at the 'experts on everything' for their comments on social media.

"I have seen a good few comments about it, especially on social media. Some of the stuff was over the top. There are fellas who are experts on everything, soccer, rugby, COVID. If you felt that challenge against Roanmore was disgraceful or some fella said it was 'filthy', I don't think you know the game of hurling if you call that challenge filthy or disgraceful. To me, he caught him perfectly and that's why it was rescinded. It's not Austin's fault that he's in such shape and got his strength and conditioning up to such a level. I think it was a perfectly-timed challenge. If Pádraic Maher or Jackie Tyrell did that, they'd be lauded. I wouldn't take that away from Austin. I think we need that going forward for the county team. He has added this strength and power to his game and I don't think see much wrong with it."

Ken had no complaints with the two yellows Gleeson picked up against De La Salle. "I didn't have any problems with last Sunday. There were probably two yellows. I didn't see them back, I only saw them live but they probably were two yellows. It's a physical game. There's fellas built up for these local championship matches. It's high tempo, there are players hitting each other. If we're going to take away that from a player that has got into this shape and has that ability, I don't know where we're going. The challenge against Roanmore was a body to body challenge."