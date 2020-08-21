Crokes 'down to the bare bones', insists manager O'Sullivan

AN injury-ravaged Dr Crokes are facing a severe test of their current wellbeing as the Kerry SFC begins with a blockbusting first round collision with Austin Stacks in Tralee this evening (7.30pm, live TG4).

Having lost Daithi Casey to a season-ending injury in the build-up to the restart after the Covid-enforced break, Dr Crokes have also suffered two savage blows to their prospects with Kerry players, Gavin White and David Shaw, ruled out of action with hamstring and ankle ligament problems respectively.

“This game is just too soon for Gavin and David. If we manage to get over it, hopefully they might be back for the next round of the championship,” said manager Edmund O’Sullivan. “Mark Fitzgerald did his cruciate, he was with the Kerry Under-20s last year, Brendan Falvey is out injured too, and Jordan Kiely was out for the county final last year and remains a huge loss.

“We have a couple more that have fitness tests to do. So, we are down to the bare bones, but it is what it is. There are a lot of guys around the squad who have been looking for their opportunity over the last few years and they are going to get it now.”

O’Sullivan is fully aware of what Austin Stacks will bring to the party.

“I have great respect for Wayne Quillinan and what he is doing there. Stacks have very good young fellas, very energetic, with great pace. This is a championship game and we’ll see what we are made of. In Dr Crokes, we judge ourselves on the county championship. Are we good enough going forward or not?”

The Tralee side are entering the game in buoyant mood, having qualified for a senior club championship final meeting with Kenmare and, with defender Colin Griffin fully recovered from injury, they have a virtual full deck to pick from.

“We have a few niggles but, with the occasion and the magnitude of playing Crokes in the County Championship, those niggles should all clear up,” said Rockies’ boss Wayne Quillinan. “We’re happy to be in the club final. There was nothing between any of the teams. We had tough encounters against Dingle, Kilcummin and Legion, and the most important thing is that we learned something about ourselves in every game.

“This is a project going on for five years now. We had a very good minor team that won the County League back then, and the players that have made that transition to senior have bought into everything that we’ve given them. The average age of our team is 21 or 22, if you take out the big man, Kieran Donaghy!”

Quillinan, who stressed that the professionalism and dedication of the O’Sullivan brothers, Paul and Brendan, have seen them slot seamlessly into the group since their arrival from Valentia, is adamant that even a depleted Dr Crokes cannot be under-estimated.

“They have been the standard-bearers of Kerry football for the last ten years. The word ‘complacency’ can never come into your vocabulary when you are playing the Crokes. They would eat you alive. We tend to focus 90 to 95 per cent on our own performance.”

On the absence of supporters, the Stacks bainisteoir can see no logic behind the decision, and that he feels sorry, in particular, for club members and the parents of the players.

“From a management point of view, you are so focused on the game that you never pay attention to the crowd. It’s the same for players. Whether there is one person or 10,001 at the game, once we get over the line, that’s the main thing.”