Confusion reigns as sport reacts to tightened restrictions

Uncertainty and confusion were evident among Ireland’s sporting bodies yesterday in the wake of tightening of restrictions to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Even so, sports bodies were unanimous in urging members to comply with Government guidelines.

In communications with county boards and clubs, the GAA revealed several areas where it is seeking further clarification on the new restrictions, which preclude attendance at sporting fixtures and limit the number of people at a training session to 15.

Despite the need for fixtures to be played behind closed doors, the GAA hopes that the personnel needed to stream games online can continue to attend games.

The note, sent to county boards, reads: "We are awaiting clarity on a number of issues around yesterday's government announcement (26 counties).

"Until such a time as we get contrary evidence, media/streaming can be facilitated. This may be subject to change but will be making a case that it doesn't given the added importance of having games covered that have no supporters present.”

Earlier, the association told parents of underage GAA players that they may still attend their child’s games if they feel it is necessary.

A note from the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association to clubs said that until such time as clarification is provided on the issue of parents attending juvenile games, “we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child”.

However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly contradicted that advice when speaking on Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder.

Minister Donnelly said: “You shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match. There should be no spectators for sports events. Those who are playing the match, the support staff, the referees, whatever it is, they can all go, they can all play.” He explained the rationale behind the tightening of rules on attendance at sports events, saying health officials have noted cases emanating from "activities around the matches".

“What they’re finding is it’s not the people standing in the stadiums - it’s the gatherings beforehand, the gatherings afterwards, and the travel to and from.

“I think the public health doctors deserve a lot of credit - the easiest thing for them to do was say we’re going to cancel sports for the next three and a half weeks, because they’re concerned we’re at a tipping point in terms of this virus.”

For adult fixtures, the GAA has set a limit for a squad at 40 per team.

“This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel, and team officials. The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), media, and event officials (stewards, etc)."

It added: "As ever, the Association asks units and members to do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard."

The IRFU also issued a directive urging members to comply with the new guidelines for "ourselves and society", though admitted they will "pose serious challenges".

An IRFU statement read: “As clubs prepare for matches in the coming weeks, these new restrictions pose serious challenges – particularly in relation to the advice on training numbers.

“However, it is paramount that the rugby community continues to demonstrate safe and responsible behaviours for ourselves and for society.”

Regarding the limit on training sessions, the IRFU has set out the following guidelines:

“The IRFU advises clubs to work in set training groups/pods during this period. There should be one team per pitch at any one time and as directed there “should be no mixing between groups”.

For under 12 groups, "under these restrictions, at least two coaches and a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer must be present for groups of up to 15 players. (A coach may act as a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer if already assigned the role). And for U13 to adult players, "a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer and at least one coach must be present."

The FAI last night said it was still in discussions with Government, but issued a similar directive on training, confirming that more than one session can take part at a venue provided the training pods are no larger than 15.

Meanwhile, Basketball Ireland also sought clarity on the Government's “confusing” guidelines, querying whether there will be an exemption for elite basketball on the “limits of six that apply to exercise and dance classes”. “We shall then immediately inform our clubs as to the updated protocols.”