Parents should not watch their children in underage games, says Health Minister

Parents should not watch their children in underage games, says Health Minister

"You shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match," said Stephen Donnelly. File Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 19:51 PM
Larry Ryan

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has reiterated that parents should not attend underage sporting events to watch their children play, under the tightened restrictions announced this week to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The message contradicted earlier advice from the GAA, which suggested one parent could attend, despite this week’s ruling that sporting events should take place behind closed doors.

Mr Donnelly, speaking on Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder, said: “You shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match. 

"There should be no spectators for sports events. Those who are playing the match, the support staff, the referees, whatever it is, they can all go, they can all play.” 

Earlier today, a note from the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association to clubs said that until such time as clarification is provided on the issue of parents attending juvenile games, “we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child”.

Mr Donnelly explained the rationale behind the tightening of rules on attendance at sports events, saying health officials have noted cases emanating from "activities around the matches".

“What they’re finding is it’s not the people standing in the stadiums - it’s the gatherings beforehand, the gatherings afterwards, and the travel to and from.

“I think the public health doctors deserve a lot of credit - the easiest thing for them to do was say we’re going to cancel sports for the next three and a half weeks, because they’re concerned we’re at a tipping point in terms of this virus.”

Read More

GAA seeks proof of link between spectators and Covid spread

More in this section

EOHGlenBarrs04 New management team in place as Barrs hurlers battle relegation
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Update: GAA hopes online streaming of games can continue but awaits clarification 
General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Carbery v UCC clash postponed due to red storm warning 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices