Parents should not watch their children in underage games, says Health Minister

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has reiterated that parents should not attend underage sporting events to watch their children play, under the tightened restrictions announced this week to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The message contradicted earlier advice from the GAA, which suggested one parent could attend, despite this week’s ruling that sporting events should take place behind closed doors.

Mr Donnelly, speaking on Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder, said: “You shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match.

"There should be no spectators for sports events. Those who are playing the match, the support staff, the referees, whatever it is, they can all go, they can all play.”

Earlier today, a note from the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association to clubs said that until such time as clarification is provided on the issue of parents attending juvenile games, “we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child”.

Mr Donnelly explained the rationale behind the tightening of rules on attendance at sports events, saying health officials have noted cases emanating from "activities around the matches".

“What they’re finding is it’s not the people standing in the stadiums - it’s the gatherings beforehand, the gatherings afterwards, and the travel to and from.

“I think the public health doctors deserve a lot of credit - the easiest thing for them to do was say we’re going to cancel sports for the next three and a half weeks, because they’re concerned we’re at a tipping point in terms of this virus.”