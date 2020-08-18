Galway to join Wexford in surpassing 10,000 live-stream subscriptions

Streaming subscriptions for Galway club games are expected to exceed the 10,000 mark when the third and final round of the hurling championship group stage takes place this weekend.

As Wexford reported they broke that figure for their hurling championships over the last five weeks, Galway have been just as delighted with their numbers for the past four weeks, which have comprised two rounds in both hurling and football.

“We’re just short of 8,000 subscriptions to date over the four weekends,” hurling board chairman Paul Bellew told Galway Bay FM’s Over The Line.

“Looking at the hurling numbers in particular so far, we’ll definitely break the 10k barrier by the end of the weekend so that’s been really positive. We’re learning as we go. It’s a new initiative but we’ll improve it as we go.

“You can’t show every club but by Sunday evening in the hurling, we’ll have 17 shown in some capacity be it streaming or TG4 and that will hit 19 by the time the preliminary quarter-finals are shown.

“In fairness to the football committee, they have spread it around very well also. I think they’ll have covered nearly everyone in the senior championship by the finish of it. That’s as good as we can do initially because we can’t stream games against each other from a logistical point of view and an audience share. We want to strike a balance between covering as many clubs but you have to factor in demand.”

Breaking down the subscriptions, Bellew believes the interest in Galway club hurling is significant. “From the two hurling weekends, 30% of people have purchased passes; it’s not just about their own club so there is a great interest from the neutral as well.

“Long-term, it’s something we want to push out even if we do get crowds back in the future, that it’s there for people outside the county and indeed outside the country. It’s up about 80%-90% that are within Ireland but that just shows 700-800 people from outside Ireland have accessed it too.”

Wexford GAA reported interest in their senior semi-finals this past weekend increased subscriptions by over 3,000 at €5 per single game subscription. TG4 are televising the SHC final between Naomh Éanna and Shelmaliers this Sunday in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Galway charge €6 per match with passes ranging from €10 for two games to €20 for four games.