CPA 'cautiously optimistic' after support for split GAA season

The Club Players Association (CPA) believe there are grounds for “cautious optimism” about the GAA’s determination to fix the fixtures.

Two weeks ago, the CPA challenged the GAA to answer them after they claimed the organisation was in crisis due to the “poisonous atmosphere” surrounding club and county fixtures.

Since then, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have indicated their support for a split season as has GAA president John Horan ahead of tomorrow’s reconvening of the national fixtures task force. Claiming the body’s raison d’etre was to retain the status quo, the CPA withdrew from the body last November. Their decision not to put forward the split season as one of the final three options was also a bone of contention for the CPA.

However, they are buoyed by recent developments and CPA chairman Micheál Briody has described the split season as “the best option for players”.

He said: “Circumstances have presented the GAA with a golden opportunity to trial a clear split in the season. The response from clubs, players and supporters has shown definitively there is merit in giving club and county their own clear windows, with the right governance structures in place.

“It may have taken different timelines and different routes to get to this point but there is a growing realisation that a split season approach is the best solution to fixing the fixtures. It is reassuring now to see that the GAA, GPA and CPA have come to similar conclusions. We have always said it is about what is right, not who is right.

“The current consensus has come about as a result of circumstances and the threat to our games posed by the disruption and uncertainty of Covid-19.

“But with any threat there is also very often an opportunity, and if the Taskforce can build on the current opportunity with evidence from the enforced split, then the GAA has a once-in-a-generation chance to Fix the Fixtures. Our Association has the opportunity to come out of this dreadful scenario, stronger, better and more united than before.”

Like the GPA, the CPA are calling on the GAA to adopt a blank canvas approach to the inter-county season and they will be resending their split season recommendations to the taskforce.

“The fact that the Taskforce is willing to consider additional season templates is reassuring,” Briody added. “The GPA’s very positive adoption of a season split to accommodate fully club and county programmes is commendable and we strongly welcome it.

“We also commend the GPA and the GAA for acting now on the recent ESRI research they jointly commissioned, where 40% of GPA members stated they choose the wrong career path in order to play the games they love and enjoy.

“We know the work that is involved in extensive research, drafting and taking a critical view of different calendar models because we spent time doing that ourselves from a blank canvas. Eleven models were drawn up by a team led by Liam Griffin.

“That work was given to GAA management to help the process. Within that work we have versions of the split season, which we will resend to the Fixtures Task Force to review in the coming weeks.

“The idea of the split season is more appealing and makes more sense because in our current situation we can see the profile the club game attracts, the pride it generates and the popularity of games in summer. We believe there are grounds for cautious optimism. An opportunity has presented itself, it would be unforgivable to let it pass.”

The CPA are still believed to be keen on Special Congress taking place this year to vote on fixture proposals so that they could be enforced from next year, although Horan indicated over the weekend that such wholesale changes to the calendar may be too risky to implement in 2021.

The GPA will put forward their proposal for a 23-week inter-county season at tomorrow evening’s task force meeting.

More detail is expected to be required about the plan such as the possibility of club league competitions and lower level club championship games that don’t involve inter-county players being played during the county period from February to July.