Cora Staunton among latest players signing up for next AFLW season

There may be questions hanging over the AFL’s Irish Experiment continuing at men’s level but there is no let-up in the number of female Gaelic footballers signing up for the AFLW next season.

It has been confirmed this morning that Mayo legend Cora Staunton will once again play for Greater Western Sydney Giants while her former county team-mate Sarah Rowe has re-signed with Collingwood.

Donegal star forward Yvonne Bonner will once more link up with Staunton in Sydney and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan will again line out with Rowe at the Melbourne club.

News of their signings follows several others such as Dublin pair Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy (Melbourne Demons) and Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy transferring from the Western Bulldogs to the West Coast Eagles.

McCarthy joins Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly who will be part of the Perth panel in 2021. Clare star Ailish Considine inked a new deal with the Adelaide Crows earlier this month.

Staunton, Rowe, Bonner and Sheridan bring to 14 the number of Irish players confirmed for the new AFLW season, the other four being Áine Tighe (Leitrim, Fremantle Dockers), Clara Fitzpatrick (Down, St Kilda), Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary, Brisbane Lions) and Katy Heron (Donegal, Western Bulldogs).

Last season, 18 Irish players signed for AFLW clubs and that number could be surpassed for the season set to begin in February.