Irresistible Rockchapel blaze ahead of Kinsale

Rockchapel were well worth their nine-point winning margin
Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 22:36 PM
Olan Allen

Cork IAFC: Rockchapel 1-17 Kinsale 1-8

Kinsale the early pace setter in Section B of the Bon Secours Intermediate A Football championship came a cropper at Donoughmore last Saturday evening when they were overwhelmed by a determined Rockchapel side who now share top spot with Dromtarriffe.

A good start by the Duhallow side saw them take control of this game from the start to the finish and were well worth their nine-point winning margin.

Indeed the winning margin could have been bigger if some of the Rockchapel forwards had taken their scoring chances instead of going for goal.

Credit for this win must go to a solid Rockchapel defence who crowded out the Kinsale attack where Eamonn O’Callaghan, Shane Curtin, and Moss O’Keeffe caught the eye.

By the end of the first quarter the Duhallow side were seven points ahead without conceding a score. Jack Curtin and Mikey McAuliffe landed two points each and Seamus Hickey, William Murphy, and James Forrest also found the target.

Two frees from Gearoid Finn and points from David Coughlan and Colm Donnellan saw Kinsale trail 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval. Rockchapel outscored Kinsale five points to two in the third quarter.

Each side netted in the final five minutes.

McAuliffe hit the target for Rockchapel after being played in by Forrest and in injury time David Coughlan goaled for Kinsale after Finn setup the chance.

Scorers: Rockchapel: M McAuliffe 1-3, J Curtin 0-4 (0-3f), J Forrest 0-3, S Hickey 0-3, W Murphy 0-2, J Walsh, N Lenihan 0-1 each.

Kinsale: D Coughlan 1-1, G Finn 0-4f, C Donnellan, B Coughlan, B O’Neill 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; J O’Sullivan, M O’Keeffe, DJ O’Callaghan; C Kepple, S Hickey; J Walsh, W Murphy, J Curtin; M McAuliffe, J Forrest, K Collins.

Subs: L Collins for J Curtin (51 inj), N Lenihan for Walsh (55).

Kinsale: S O’Neill; S O’Brien, C Lane, R O’Regan; K O’Rourke, N McCarthy, D O’Mahony; B Coughlan, D Coughlan; J O’Brien, T Broderick, B O’Neill; C Donnellan, G Finn, H Sheehan.

Subs: C McCarthy for O’Rourke (26 inj), G O’Leary for O’Neill (37), A Ryan for S O’Brien (47), W O’Hea for O’Mahony (52), M Murphy for Donnellan (56).

Referee: C O Murchu (Carrigtwohill).

