Irresistible Rockchapel blaze ahead of Kinsale

Kinsale the early pace setter in Section B of the Bon Secours Intermediate A Football championship came a cropper at Donoughmore last Saturday evening when they were overwhelmed by a determined Rockchapel side who now share top spot with Dromtarriffe.
A good start by the Duhallow side saw them take control of this game from the start to the finish and were well worth their nine-point winning margin.
Indeed the winning margin could have been bigger if some of the Rockchapel forwards had taken their scoring chances instead of going for goal.
By the end of the first quarter the Duhallow side were seven points ahead without conceding a score. Jack Curtin and Mikey McAuliffe landed two points each and Seamus Hickey, William Murphy, and James Forrest also found the target.
Each side netted in the final five minutes.