Robert O’Mahony leads way as St Finbarr's have too much for Glenville

Cork IAFC: St Finbarr’s 1-15 Glenville 1-11

St Finbarr’s came out on top against Glenville following this Bon Secours Cork Intermediate A Football Championship game played at Carraig na bhFear.

St Finbarr’s began this one well. Eoghan Finn got a well-taken point, with Bill O’Connell also converting successfully between the posts for the City team.

For their part, Glenville opened their scoring account courtesy of a pair of frees from the boot of Josh Cooke.

Club stalwart Robert O’Mahony slotted over a free for the Barr’s, with Colm McCarthy and Marc Griffin both also scoring for the Togher club, as Cooke got another pointed strike for Glenville.

After the opening water break, O’Mahony slotted over another St Finbarr’s point. While Shane Field scored an impressive Glenville point, while another Cooke free saw the teams level at 0-6 apiece.

Glenville then got another coolly converted free through that man Cooke, with O’Mahony scoring again for the Barr’s.

But it was Glenville who would hold the tight advantage at the break at 0-8 to 0-7, courtesy of a late point in first-half stoppage time.

St Finbarr’s levelled things up through another O’Mahony score, that was before the same man put his team in front.

But then Glenville were to find the back of the net, courtesy of a clinical close-range finish by Sean Desmond.

The St Finbarr’s men responded well though, through Cian Madden and Paul Kennedy scores to edge back into the lead.

Madden and Finn added further scores for the Barr’s and along with a late Andrew Turner goal, they were to hang on and secure the victory.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: R O’Mahony (0-5), A Turner (1-0) C Madden (0-3), E Finn (0-2), F O’Shea, P Kennedy, B O’Connell, C McCarthy, M Griffin (0-1 each)

Scorers for Glenville: J Cooke (0-8), S Desmond (1-0), S Field (0-2), PJ Dennehy (0-1).

ST FINBARR’S: J McDonnell; P Kennedy, C Davey, J Neville; M Griffin, A Lyne, C McCarthy; L Hannigan, E Finn; B O’Connell, D O’Sullivan, D Scannell; S Cunningham, R O’Mahony, C Madden.

Subs: F O’Shea for Cunningham (23), A Turner for Scannell (26), C O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan (HT), C Buckley for Griffin (44), I O’Callaghan for O’Mahony (47).

GLENVILLE: D Quirke; M Murphy, M Kennedy, S O’Reilly; N Cahill, E Delahunt, D Farrell; K O’Neill, W Connolly; D McCarthy, PJ Dennehy, C Cronin; J Cooke, S Desmond, S Field.

Subs: A Murphy for Kennedy, D O’Donovan for Cahill(both HT), D Dennehy for Cronin(35) , A Desmond for Connolly (37) , J Gowen for PJ Dennehy (45).

Referee: Aidan Hyland