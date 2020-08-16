Sea rescue inspires Bearna boys to shock win over Salthill/Knocknacarra

Galway SFC

Most of the Bearna players and management had been out since early morning the previous day searching for the two paddleboarders from their neighbourhood missing on Galway Bay - but a glorious few days for the parish were completed when they shocked Salthill/Knocknacarra by 0-13 to 0-11.

It was a second victory of the campaign for a Bearna side who hadn’t won a regular championship match prior to that since 2014 but they were good value for their triumph against a Salthill/Knocknacarra managed by former Mayo forward Anthony Finnerty and tipped to be one of the few sides who might challenge Corofin this season.

The feelgood factor from the rescue of cousins Ellen Glynn (17) and Sara Feeney (23), whose family have been steeped in Bearna GAA over the decades, continued when they led by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

And with with Cian Ó hIarnán, Oisin O’Gormaile and Donal Ó Cualain outstanding, Bearna never allowed a Salthill side who had Sean Armstrong starting for the first time in two years get back in the contest.

Eoin Kerin got the only goal of the game as St Michael’s held off An Spideal by 1-9 to 0-10 in a clash between two sides who had lost their opening games.

Annaghdown had also lost their opening match and with county players Damien Comer and Eoghan Kerin outstanding they looked good for victory when they led going into the closing stages but Maigh Cuilinn finished strongly to notch their second win by 4-9 to 1-14, with skipper Dessie Conneely leading the way with 1-6, while Paul Kelly, Niall Walsh and Conor Bohan also found the net in an impressive win which ended Annaghdown’s interest in the championship.

The experienced Paul Conroy led the way as St James’ got their campaign back on track with a thrilling 3-20 to 2-16 win over Milltown. They led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break before the goals flowed after the restart with Daniel McNulty, Aaron Connolly and Dave O’Connell finding the net for the city side in response to efforts from Mark Hehir and Eoin Mannion.

St James’ will now play All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard in a preliminary quarter-final after Matthew Tierney and Ryan Monaghan provided the late points which yielded a 2-14 to 2-13 win.

Mountbellew/Moylough booked a quarter-final spot as they maintained their winning start with a 0-22 to 2-7 win over a Micheal Breathnach’s side who bow out of contention after a battling display.

The four teams in Group 3 of the championship will face winner-takes-all ties in the third and final round of games in two weeks. Tuam Stars missed two penalties but still bounced back from an opening round loss to Caherlistrane to edge out Killannin by 0-14 to 1-9, with Ryan Caldwell getting the only goal from a penalty.

And Donie Buckley’s Claregalway recovered from a first round defeat to Killannin to set up a crunch tie with Tuam Stars when they scored an impressive 4-12 to 0-10 win over Caherlistrane.