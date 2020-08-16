Late Douglas goals can't overhaul happy Valleys

Cork Premier SFC: Valley Rovers 1-14 Douglas 3-5

VALLEY ROVERS are back in business.

Following their opening round defeat by Nemo Rangers, the Innishannon outfit got back on track in the Cork Premier SFC by outplaying Douglas in Ovens. And with a final game against lowly Bishopstown standing in their way they will be fancying their chances of joining the Capwell outfit in the next phase.

Douglas now face a mammoth local derby clash with neighbours Nemo Rangers in their final game and will have to up the ante big time to upset the champions.

Having played second fiddle for most of a lively contest, Douglas did show admirable battling qualities in the final 10 minutes with three fine goals from Brian Hartnett and subs Eoin O’Sullivan and Fiachra O Luanaigh. And Conor Russell had a last-gasp effort from a free blocked, though it would have been rough justice on Valleys had they been denied both points.

Selector Barry Casey was a happy camper afterwards. “Delighted, this game was a final for us, if we lost we were out. It hasn’t been a good week in the club with the hurlers losing and a lot of these players were on the team.

“But look they lifted themselves and some 34 players came out for training during the week and you could see the spirit they showed today. Fair play to Douglas, they came back at us but I felt we put in a very good performance and deserved our victory.”

Rovers showed a lot of class in the opening half and but for some poor shooting would have been much further ahead at the break. Jack Walsh and Billy Crowley were running the show and with wing-back Johnny Kiely on top of his game, Douglas were often stretched.

No Sean Powter, though he did come in for the final 10 minutes, or Dylan Warde in Douglas's starting side, and they were slow to settle. It was Valleys who opened the scoring with a super Crowley point. But Valleys were sloppy subsequently, missing several chances and Finbarr Desmond equalised for Douglas in the 10th minute. But two more points, a Fiachra Lynch free and another from play by Walsh, steadied them and Valleys held a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after the opening quarter.

Crowley added another point in the 16th minute and Valley’s quick incisive play was causing the Douglas defence all sorts of problems. Conor Russell and Sam Collins did get points back for Douglas but Valleys were well in control, leading 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, with Crowley having a goal disallowed on the whistle for barging.

Douglas upped their game on the resumption with Kevin Flahive much more in the game. Influential sub Eoin O’Sullivan missed a goal chance and although Russell did convert one free he was off target several times and Lynch settled Valleys again with his first point from play in the 40th minute.

Then a cracking Valleys goal in the 44th minute, Walsh and Eoin O’Reilly combining for Chris O’Leary to fire home a terrific goal, and with a 1-9 to 0-5 lead entering the final quarter Douglas looked goosed. And it got worse as a fourth point from Lynch and another from corner-back Adam Walsh Murphy made it a nine-point game and Douglas were on their knees.

A 52nd-minute goal from Brian Hartnett only looked like damage limitation, but when two more followed — O’Sullivan blasting home in the 56th minute and another sub O'Luanaigh a third on 62 minutes —Valleys had to take notice.

What a pity they came so late, Russel’s late late free effort taken couldn't breach the Valleys' rearguard, but the Innishannon outfit were the better side throughout.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F. Lynch (0-6, 0-2 45s, 0-1 free), C. O’Leary (1-0), B. Crowley, J. Walsh, E. O’ Reilly (0-2 each), A. Walsh Murphy and J. Cottrell (mark) (0-1each).

Scorers for Douglas: B. Hartnett, E. O’Sullivan and F. O Luanaigh (1-0 each), C. Russell (0-3, 0-2 frees), F. Desmond and S. Collins (0-1 each).

VALLEY ROVERS: S. Desmond; D. Lynch, T. O’Brien, D. Muckian; J. Kiely, I. Crowley, A. Walsh Murphy; C. O’Leary, K. Canty; R. O’Sullivan, E. Delaney J. . Walsh; B. Crowley, F. Lynch, E. O’Reilly.

Subs: A. Lyons for Muckian (49m), J. Cottrell for Delaney (49m), W. Hurley for Canty (59m).

DOUGLAS: B. Boyle; K. Hayes Curtin, N. Walsh, L. McGrath; E. Cotter, S. Wilson, B. Powter; B. Hartnett, K. Flahive; B. Collins, N. Hartnett, L. Dineen; F. Desmond, C. Russell, S. Collins.

Subs: E. O’Sullivan for Wilson (14m inj), D. Warde for Walsh (ht), F. O Luanaigh for B. Collins (42m), D. Harte for B. Powter (48m), S. Powter for Desmond (48m).

Referee: J. Bermingham (Bride Rovers).