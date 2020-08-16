Andrew O'Brien winner gets Kildorrery back on track

Sunday, August 16, 2020
Olan Allen, Rathcormack

Cork IFC A: Kildorrery 1-12 Glanmire 2-8

An injury-time point from substitute Andrew O’Brien saw Kildorrery get their Bon Secours Intermediate A Football championship campaign back on track with a one-point win over Glanmire at Rathcormack.

Kildorrery controlled the opening half and led 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time and held a six-point lead with five minutes remaining.

A free from Daniel Molden, a point by Conor Crowley and a goal by Timmy Leahy — after being played in by Tommy Lonergan — left a point between the sides, as Kildorrery hit four wides in this period.

Glanmire’s captain Danny Molden tied the scores with his fourth free of the game but Kildorrery recovered for Andrew O’Brien to hit the winning score.

The north Cork side were two points up inside the opening six minutes with Shane O’Neill and Dylan Kent on the scoresheet, but they were forced into two substitutions in the opening ten minutes when William Fouhy and Cathal Harrington had to retire injured.

David McCarthy kicked two points for Glanmire in the 12th and 16th minutes but Kildorrery were seven points ahead at the water break with points from Jamie O’Gorman (2), James O’Sullivan and David Kelly, as well as a goal from Darren McNamara following a great solo run by Peter O’Brien.

A great start to the second half saw the lead down to three after two frees from Molden, a Cian Murray point, and a fisted goal by Kieran Kenneally after a great break by McCarthy.

The introduction of Brian Lagrue at full-forward saw him pose numerous problems for the Kildorrery defence and a great pass from him saw Tommy Lonergan's goal-bound shot being saved by Tony Watson.

A point from Tom Monaghan and two frees by Andrew O’Brien looked like giving the Avondhu side victory until Glanmire’s late rally nearly denied them.

Scorers for Kildorrery: D McNamara (1-0), A O’Brien (0-3, 2 frees); S O’Neill (0-2, 1 free); J O’Gorman (0-2); P O’Brien (free), J O’Sullivan, D Kent, D Kelly, T Monaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glanmire: D Molden (0-4 frees); T Leahy (1-0); K Kenneally (1-0);  D McCarthy (0-2), C Murray, C Crowley (0-1 each).

KILDORRERY: T Watson; C O’Baoill, E O’Connor, I Butler; W Fouhy, J Keating, D McNamara; S Fitzgerald, P O’Brien; D Kent, S O’Neill, J O’Gorman; T Monaghan, C Harrington, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Kelly for Fouhy (2 inj), D Kelly for C Harrington (10 inj), PJ Keating for Kelly (35), A O’Brien for O’Neill (38), K Hurley for O’Sullivan (61).

GLANMIRE: O Barry; C O’Brien, D Lonergan, J Kelleher; C O’Donovan, B Murphy, S Crowe; W Jones, C Crowley; S O’Driscoll, T Leahy, C Murray; D Molden, K Kenneally, D McCarthy.

Subs: T Lonergan for O’Driscoll (ht), B Lagrue for Kenneally (40), C Shine for Murray (50), J Murphy for McCarthy (56).

Referee: C Egan (Clyda Rovers).

