Bandon and Dohenys all-square after pulsating finale

Cork SAFC: Bandon 0-12 Dohenys 0-12

West Cork rivals Bandon and Dohenys couldn’t be separated following a pulsating Bon Secours Cork SAFC Group C clash in Ahiohill on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 0-11 to 0-8 with less than seven minutes remaining, Dohenys’ Mark Buckley kicked four consecutive points (one free) and looked to have won an evenly-fought contest as full-time closed in.

Yet, Bandon carved open one final chance and Cian O’Mahony’s injury-time surge down the left wing ended with a priceless equaliser. The sides were level eight times during a terrific contest and afterwards, Bandon manager Donal Kelleher was glad to earn a share of the spoils.

“It was a local derby and always going to be a big match for both sides,” Kelleher said.

“Dohenys lost their first match and were going for a result here. If you had asked me before this match, would we have taken a draw? We would. Are we happy to get a draw considering the way we played? We are.

“Dohenys work-rate made our life very difficult. They had a game plan which was very effective. We never seemed to counter that and have a huge amount of work to do before playing Fermoy.”

Bandon were looking to build on a morale-boosting Group C victory over Clyda Rovers whilst Dohenys had little margin for error following their earlier defeat to Fermoy. The Dunmanway club were quickest out of the traps with Fionn Herlihy and Keith White splitting the posts inside the first two minutes.

In contrast, Bandon were slow to get going and would kick eight wides during a wasteful opening half. Barry Collins fisted his team’s first point before the electric White added his second to restore Dohenys’ two-point advantage.

Collins and Robert O’Driscoll were yellow carded shortly after and Bandon were indebted to goalkeeper Pat Prendergast for an important double-save to deny Eoin Lavers a certain goal during a difficult spell.

Collins and Cathal Daly exchanged scores shortly after the first water break prior to a brace of Mark Sugrue points (one free) making it 0-5 to 0-4 in the Lilywhites’ favour. Collins wasted a goal opportunity which allowed Herlihy to level it up once again.

An O’Mahony point shortly before the break handed Bandon the slenderest of leads. A scrappy spell saw both teams squander opportunities until White added his third of the afternoon and Sugrue quickly edged Bandon back in front.

The third quarter ended with the sides level at eight points apiece as Niall Hurley and Herlihy efforts sandwiched a superb Darren Crowley point.

Creditably, Bandon dug deep and reeled off three unanswered points heading into the closing stages. Ronan Crowley (two) and Darren Crowley efforts looked to have won it until Mark Buckley finally sparked into life.

The Dunmanway forward floated over two consecutive points and added a difficult free to make 0-11 to 0-11. Dohenys supporters were roaring loudly when Buckley notched up his fourth score to push his side in front after sixty minutes.

That was O’Mahony’s cue to set off on a marauding run that ended with the wing-forward splitting the posts and earning his team a point.

Next up for Bandon is a crucial meeting with Fermoy who suffered a surprise defeat to Clyda Rovers. Dohenys take on Clyda and require a victory to avoid the possibility of a relegation play-off.

Scorers for Bandon: M Sugrue (2 frees), D Crowley (0-3 each); B Collins, C O’Mahony, R Crowley (0-2 each).

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (0-4, 1 free); F Herlihy, K White (0-3 each); C Daly, N Hurley (0-1 each).

BANDON: P Prendergast; J O’Mahony, J O’Donovan, B Crowley; R O’Driscoll, P Murphy, D O’Donovan; R Long, C O’Mahony; R Crowley, J Mulcahy, D Crowley; M O’Regan, M Sugrue, B Collins.

Subs: M Cahalane for M O’Regan (37), P Crowley for J Mulcahy (45), J Walsh for D O’Donovan (54).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, E Lavers, J McCarthy; C Barry, J Kelly; N Hurley, F Herlihy, C Daly; K White, G Crowley, Buckley.

Subs: S O’Donovan for G Crowley (40), R Coakley for N Hurley (51), D O’Connor for B O’Donovan (59).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).