Stephen Sherlock helps himself to 1-11 in St Finbarr's cruise

Cork Premier SFC: St Finbarr’s 2-20 Carrigaline 1-10

It is still early days in this Cork Premier SFC but St Finbarr’s showed they will be at the business end of things following this comprehensive victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Stephen Sherlock kicked an incredible 1-11 and there was 1-4 from Cillian Myers Murray but it is the overall balance they have throughout the field that makes them a side apart.

Once they settled into this contest – it was 0-2 apiece after seven minutes – they worked the ball through the channels quickly and took their scores. Some great scores at that especially from Sherlock who moved between centre-forward and the inside line.

It wasn’t just Sherlock and Myers Murray up-front though, the hard graft put in by the other attackers Cian Walsh, Colm Barrett, Brian Hayes, and Eoghan McGreevey ensured quality and constant supply.

They sit top of the group now with four points, while Clonakilty and Ballincollig are on two points.

Tied early on, it wasn’t long before the Barrs started to make their presence felt. Sherlock, who landed some outrageous points, bagged three on the trot, followed by a brace from the centre-forward and there was one from midfielder Colm Keane. All of a sudden the gap stretched to six points.

Also, Ian Giltinan saved a McGreevey goal-bound shot and earlier he smothered a Sherlock effort. The custodian doing really well to deny the Blues a green flag while also keeping his side in the game.

Carrigaline were under pressure as the gap widened but they were working hard – they just didn’t have the same confidence as their more experienced opponents – and responded from the best forward Eanna Desmond.

The Barrs had plenty of fire-power and four points in succession left them 0-12 to 0-5 ahead at the short whistle. Full forward Brian Hayes, in particular, converted a class score and there was one from wingback Colin Lyons.

Carrigaline introduced three substitutes at the interval – Callum Barrett, Killian McIntyre, and Kieran Dwane - hoping for a revival. However, it wasn’t long before St Finbarr’s were up and running again through Sherlock from play after he was put through by Barrett.

Giltinan was forced into another save but he couldn’t do anything about the free-flowing movement that was going on throughout the field as St Finbarr’s went 0-15 to 0-7 clear.

From Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns, and Glen O’Connor in the full-back line up to McGreevey at corner-forward they rarely put a foot wrong.

When Myers Murray netted at the three-quarter mark (set up by Sherlock) it was a case of margins. Myers Murray quickly added a pair of points from open play.

Carrigaline, meanwhile, had gone almost 20 minutes without a score of any description, the difference extended to 1-18 to 0-7 soon after the second water break.

Credit to Carrigaline and despite the huge ask, they kept plugging away. Desmond pointed twice (one from a free) only for McGreevy and Sherlock to negate them.

Sherlock’s goal came in stoppage to seal a wonderful afternoon’s football for the Togher club, he found the net three minutes after substitute McIntyre found the range for Carrigaline with a fine effort to the top right-hand corner.

St Finbarr, who had six points to spare over Ballincollig in round one play Clonakilty next. They are progressing very nicely. Carrigaline must now try and get something out of their final game against Ballincollig.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (1-11, 2 frees, 2 45s), C Myers Murray (1-4), B Hayes (0-2), C Lyons, C Keane and E McGreevey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: E Desmond (0-6, 0-2 frees), K McIntyre (1-1), J McCarthy (free), S Dwane and O Barry (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: P O’Neill; S Ryan, J Burns, G O’Connor; C Lyons, A O’Connor, C Scully; I Maguire, C Keane; C Barrett, S Sherlock, C Walsh; C Myers Murray, B Hayes, E McGreevey.

Subs: O Murphy for C Lyons (40), D O’Brien for S Ryan (46), M Shields for C Keane (50), C Keane for J Burns (50 inj).

CARRIGALINE: I Giltinan; N Quirke, S Dwane, P Ronayne; Kieran Kavanagh, D Griffin, L Boyle; Kevin Kavanagh, D Greene; O Barry, J McCarthy, B Pope; E Desmond, K O’Reilly, C Barry.

Subs: C Barrett for O Barry, K McIntyre for K O’Reilly, K Dwane for D Greene (all half-time), A Coholan for P Ronayne (45 inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).