St Michael’s progress as St Nick's bow out

Cork SAFC: St Michael’s 2-15 St Nicholas' 1-5

A much-improved performance from St Michael’s paved the way for a comfortable win over St Nick's in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Caherlag on Sunday.

Although St Michael’s were convincing winners, their overall display will have to improve again for their final group game against fellow unbeaten side O’Donovan Rossa.

St Michael’s looked energetic in the opening exchanges with Mark O’Keeffe only taking 20 seconds to raise the first white flag.

Further points from Eric Hegarty and Eoghan Buckley put the Blackpool outfit under more pressure but they responded in style.

Dean Brosnan kicked a superb free in the eighth minute and two superb points from Simon Kennefick and Adam Lynch tied the game in the 12th.

Indeed, Nick's had a chance to go ahead two minutes later but Liam Coughlan missed a free in front of the posts.

Credit to Nick's, they matched their opponents in many departments but the loss of their 41-year-old stalwart David Brosnan five minutes from the interval weakened their attack.

A neat Andy O’Connell point for Michael’s was good enough to see them go in at the break commanding a five-point lead, 0-8 to 0-3.

On the restart, Michael’s conjured a nice move that saw Liam Grainger kick over a classy point.

On the next possession, the hard-working Dean Brosnan found Kennefick encroaching on goal as his shot found the back of the net.

As the half matured both sides made a number of substitutions and despite their best efforts, St Nick's gradually went into meltdown.

The introduction of Liam O’Sullivan proved a masterstroke for Michael’s as the energetic forward finished a three-man move in the 47th minute to drill a low shot to the corner of the net.

When Nick's dropped their intensity, they were punished again with a second green flag with eight minutes remaining as Grainger was on hand to place the ball wide of keeper Eddie Fuller.

As Nick's exit from the championship with one game to play, St Michael’s advance but manager Dave Egan will be looking for improvement in the coming weeks.

“To be honest, I am happy with the win and now we can look forward to our last game against O’Donovan Rossa knowing we will have to improve,” said Egan.

“This is a cracking championship with little to choose between the majority of teams and all we can do is keep working on our game and hopefully we will be in the mix come September.”

Scorers for St Michael’s: L Grainger (1-1), L O’Sullivan (1-0), E Buckley (0-3), L Grainger, K Hegarty, A O’Connell (1 free), E O’Donovan (0-2 each), E Hegarty, M O’Keeffe, D Meaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Nicholas': S Kennefick (1-1), D Brosnan (0-3 frees), A Lynch (0-1).

St Michael’s: M Burke; R Coleman, O Sullivan, J Golden; T Lenihan, D Meaney, B Cain; M O'Keeffe, E Hickey; K Hegarty, A O’Connell, L Grainger; E Buckley, A Hennessy, E Hegarty.

Subs: L O’Sullivan for E Buckley (38), E O’Donovan for E Hegarty (52), E Sheehan for B Cain (52), P Cunningham for K Hegarty (56).

St Nicholas': E Fuller; D Dunlea, A O’Donovan, K McEnery; A Lynch, K McCarthy-Coade, R McCarthy-Coade; L Forde, J Morrissey; L Coughlan, Dean Brosnan, S Kennefick; D Morris, David Brosnan, J Galvin.

Subs: R Byrne for D Brosnan (inj 25), G Mulcahy for J Galvin, A Evans for A O’Donovan, R Long for R McCarthy-Coade, J O’Brien for S Kennefick.

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).