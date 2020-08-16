Flanagan returns for late cameo to foil Fermoy

Cork SAFC: Clyda Rovers 2-7 Fermoy 2-6

A sensational late two-goal cameo from Conor Flanagan propelled Clyda Rovers to a dramatic victory over Fermoy in this Bons Secours Cork SAFC tie played in Killavullen.

Flanagan was called ashore from his midfield berth after 37 minutes with his side trailing by 2-4 to 0-4.

In his absence, Clyda had two rousing points from the evergreen Paudie Kissane and the outstanding Cian O’Sullivan but Pádraig de Róiste’s second point seemed to have done enough to keep Fermoy on track for victory.

Both sides were also reduced to 14 men during this period as Fionn O’Shea and Daniel O’Flynn paid the price for getting involved in a scuffle that wasn’t of their making.

Then, in a stroke of either inspiration or desperation, Flanagan re-entered the fray at full-forward with three minutes to go. His impact was immediate, fielding a long delivery from O’Sullivan before planting it past Liam Coleman in the Fermoy goal.

Ruairi O’Hagan then tapped over his third point to keep Fermoy a goal ahead, 2-6 to 1-6, but an excellent score from young starlet Conor Corbett meant the lead was of the precarious two-point variety as the game entered injury-time.

A visibly tiring Fermoy again seemed to have done enough when they snuffed out a half-chance that fell to Corbett but another O’Sullivan delivery in the 65th minute was claimed by Flanagan, before he was dragged down en-route to goal, earning a penalty.

Brimming with confidence, Flanagan stroked home the golden chance to spark scenes of delirium on the Clyda bench as Group C was blown wide open.

Clyda selector, Sean O’Leary was beaming afterwards. “We’d a lot of young players in there today, six u-21s and we needed that win as a club. But the big plus was our attitude, our willingness to drive on until the very end. It’s always been in Clyda, we’ve been after a few bad results and hopefully this will give us a springboard in our next game against Doheny’s.”

As for that man Flanagan?

“He’s been a fantastic servant for the club. He got his breather today, came back and then the penalty to cap it off to win the game. It was well deserved.”

In truth there was very little between the sides in the opening half. They had six wides each, possession was shared equally and both teams relied on their half-back lines to carry the ball into opposition territory with O’Sullivan particularly prominent for Clyda.

Fermoy, however, had Martin Brennan. He struck for two opportunist goals, kicked a sweet point from play, made another for Pádraig de Róiste and led the attack brilliantly.

Conor Corbett’s first point gave Clyda the lead early on before Brennan struck for his first goal, sweeping it home smartly after the ball broke in from a hopeful Brian O’Sullivan delivery.

Two points from Corbett had Clyda level before Brennan tapped over a point. He then pounced for his second goal, reacting quickest to a ball that broke off Clyda ‘keeper Elliot Sheehan.

De Róiste and O’Hagan increased Fermoy’s advantage before a Paul Cronin left Clyda trailing by 2-3 to 0-4 at the break.

Then came Flanagan’s late heroics that put Clyda and Fermoy level on two points in Group C, with all to play for in the final set of fixtures.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Flanagan (2-0, 1-0 pen), C Corbett (0-4, 2 frees), C O’Sullivan, P Cronin and P Kissane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: M Brennan (2-1), R O’Hagan (0-3, 1 free, 1 mark), P de Róiste (0-2).

CLYDA ROVERS: E Sheehan; A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny (Capt); P Kissane, F O’Shea, C O’Sullivan; T Buckley, C Flanagan; D Buckley, C Corbett, D Walsh; P Cronin, E Walsh, R Flanagan. Subs: S Ronayne for C Flanagan (37 min), C Kelly for D Buckley (47 min), C Flanagan for E Walsh (57 min).

FERMOY: L Coleman; E Clancy, A Creed, R Morrison; G Lardner, D O’Carroll (Capt), P Murphy; D Dawson, O’Callaghan; B O’Sullivan, P de Róiste, D O’Flynn; R O’Hagan, M Brennan, K Morrison. Subs: S Aherne for O’Callaghan (42 min), A Aherne for K Morrison (52 min), A Baragry for Creed (53 min), A O’Connor for Brennan (56 min); G Lardner (b/card 37-47 min).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).