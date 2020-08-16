Castlehaven clinch top spot with win over Newcestown

Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven 1-12 Newcestown 0-9

Castlehaven ensured that they will finish top of Group B of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC as Newcestown were held off at Rossa Park in Skibbereen on Sunday.

With the Haven having already seen off Carbery Rangers, they cannot now be overhauled while Newcestown will face the Rosscarbery side in a winner-take-all clash for second place.

Leading by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time, Castlehaven found themselves under pressure as Newcestown came back to within three points in the second half but they were able to push on in the closing stages, with Michael Hurley’s goal putting the outcome beyond doubt.

Haven manager James McCarthy acknowledged that Newcestown’s commitments in balancing hurling and football were possibly a factor, but he wanted to make sure his team took advantage.

“We’re delighted,” he said.

“We knew what we were facing from Newcestown – they’re one club I’ve fierce admiration for, what they’re doing at hurling and football.

“They were probably coming in with one hand behind their back and we wanted to hit them early. We picked a team based on what we were facing and it worked a dream for the first 20 minutes.

“We had a bad third quarter but you have to give Newcestown credit, they threw the kitchen sink at us and gave us everything. We freshened it up in the last quarter and got on top again.

“I’d take this, with the virus and everything that’s going on. To be in a quarter-final is brilliant.”

Having been stifled by Newcestown’s strong defending in the opening quarter, the Haven began to find a way through as half-time approached. Brian Hurley, who along with his brother Michael had been frustrated by Cian Twomey and Micheál McSweeney respectively, was on target along with Cathal Maguire while Mark Collins’s frees helped to push them 0-8 to 0-2 clear.

Cian Healy – Newcestown’s only first-half scorer – had a free to leave five in it at the break but Newcestown got on top at midfield on the resumption through Seán O’Donovan and Fionn Keane, while David Buckley escaped the clutches of Damien Cahalane to kick two points as they cut the deficit to two.

Castlehaven looked to have pushed on again through Collins and the hard-working Maguire while Newcestown wasted chances. However, Colm Dinneen pulled one back for Newcestown and Daniel Twomey’s free looked set to leave two in it but the ball hit the post and went wide.

The Haven made the most of that let-off as Maguire won the kick-out and fed Michael Hurley, whose run was ended at the expense of a free, which Collins converted. When John O’Regan and Damien Cahalane combined to set up Conor O’Driscoll for his second point, it was 0-12 to 0-7. Then sub Darragh Cahalane and Maguire were involved as Michael Hurley netted the clinching goal in injury time.

Luke Meade and Tadgh Twomey had late points for Newcestown, whose superior scoring difference to Carbery Rangers means that they would progress if that game were to finish in a draw.

The Haven’s sights are set on the knockout stages and the possibility of finishing as the top-ranked group winner, which would send them into the semi-finals.

“Nemo Rangers are in pole position,” McCarthy said, “but we’ll be setting up again tomorrow morning, getting ready to play Ilen Rovers.

“We’ll be looking to get a result and see where it takes us.”

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins 0-6 (0-5 frees), M Hurley 1-0, B Hurley, C O’Driscoll, C Maguire 0-2 each.

Scorers for Newcestown: C Healy 0-3 (frees), D Buckley 0-2, D Twomey (free), C Dinneen, L Meade, T Twomey 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; C O’Sullivan, Damien Cahalane, D McCarthy; J Walsh, M Collins; R Whelton, C Maguire, C O’Driscoll; C Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: J Cahalane for Whelton (50), Darragh Cahalane for B Hurley (58, inj).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; M McSweeney, C Twomey, C O’Donovan; G O’Donovan, L Meade, C Dinneen; F Keane, S O’Donovan; M Kelly, D Buckley, C Keane; J Meade, T Twomey, C Healy.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for Kelly, D Twomey for Healy (both ht), J Kelleher for C O’Donovan (32, inj), C O’Neill for C Keane (44, inj).

Referee: C Lane (Lyre).