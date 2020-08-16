Shelmaliers surge into Wexford SHC final

Goals from Joe Kelly and Sean Keane-Carroll in first-half stoppage time turned the game
Shelmaliers surge into Wexford SHC final
Eoghan Nolan of Shelmaliers and Glynn-Barntown's Padraig Donnelly contest a high ball at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 16:21 PM
Brendan Furlong

Shelmaliers 3-20 Glynn-Barntown 0-16 

Trailing by six points after 12 minutes, a rejuvenated Shelmaliers took charge in the second quarter with two additional time goals setting them up for a 13-point victory in this Wexford SHC semi-final played at Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday.

There were still five points separating the sides when the water break arrived after 16 minutes but it stifled the free-flowing hurling of Glynn-Barntown, as Shelmaliers re-emerged to turn the deficit into an eventual six-point interval lead.

Glynn-Barntown looked like picking up where they left off in dethroning champions St Martin's in the quarter-final as they totally dominated the opening passages of play. Points from Michael Doyle, Rowan White, John Leacy (four frees), and Matthew Joyce saw them lead 0-7 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, the Shelmaliers solitary response a third-minute Ross Banville point.

The course of this game changed on the water break for it was Shels who charged back into contention with Banville (four frees), Eoin Doyle, and Jody Donohoe levelling the game at 0-8 each as the game moved into additional time.

Such was the dominance of the Shels at this stage, they killed off this game in the three extra minutes, with an excellent Joe Kelly goal after a long-range Eoin Doyle effort had rebounded off the upright, before Sean Keane-Carroll drove through the centre of the defence to fire low past Mark Fanning. The eventual winners now led 2-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

Glynn-Barntown strove valiantly to get back into this game through two early second-half points from Brendan Doyle and a Leacy free. While they managed to reduce the deficit to four points, 2-11 to 0-13, through efforts from Rowan White and Gary Moore, it was the Shels who sealed their final passage when James Cash availed of space through the centre of defence to race through and beat Fanning. That extended it to a 3-11 to 0-13 lead, with 18 minutes remaining.

The dominance of Shelmaliers was rising as the half progressed and try as they did, the opposition was unable to get the goal they so badly needed as a Simon Donohoe-inspired defence held firm to the end.

Shelmaliers: B Murphy; S Donohoe, A Cash (0-1), J Donohoe (0-2); G Malone (0-1), B Malone, C Walsh (0-1); C Hearne (0-1), E Doyle (0-1); S Keane-Carroll (1-3), R Banville (0-6, 3 frees, 1, 65), J Cash (1-2); C Shaughnessy, E Nolan, J Kelly (1-2).

Subs: A Murphy for Banville (55), K Roche for Heanre (56), A O'Brien for J Donohoe (59), D O'Neill for Cash (60).

Glynn-Barntown: M Fanning; J Fenlon, P Donnelly, G Dempsey; A Cowman, M O'Regan, D Clarke; J Lacey (0-5 frees), B Doyle (0-1); R White (0-3), Michael Doyle (0-1), C Mahoney (0-2); M Joyce (0-1), G Moore (0-2, 0-1 s/l), Matt Doyle (0-1).

Subs: F Cooney for Cowman (39), S Wilde for Joyce (51), D Barron for Mahoney (53).

Referee: J Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).

More in this section

HC%20SAFC%20Fermoy%20Clyda%20Rovers%205 Flanagan returns for late cameo to foil Fermoy
JCSAFCMichaelsVsNicks04 St Michael’s progress as St Nick's bow out
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Nerveless Eanna O’Hanlon helps Kilshannig march on

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices