Shelmaliers surge into Wexford SHC final

Shelmaliers 3-20 Glynn-Barntown 0-16

Trailing by six points after 12 minutes, a rejuvenated Shelmaliers took charge in the second quarter with two additional time goals setting them up for a 13-point victory in this Wexford SHC semi-final played at Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday.

There were still five points separating the sides when the water break arrived after 16 minutes but it stifled the free-flowing hurling of Glynn-Barntown, as Shelmaliers re-emerged to turn the deficit into an eventual six-point interval lead.

Glynn-Barntown looked like picking up where they left off in dethroning champions St Martin's in the quarter-final as they totally dominated the opening passages of play. Points from Michael Doyle, Rowan White, John Leacy (four frees), and Matthew Joyce saw them lead 0-7 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, the Shelmaliers solitary response a third-minute Ross Banville point.

The course of this game changed on the water break for it was Shels who charged back into contention with Banville (four frees), Eoin Doyle, and Jody Donohoe levelling the game at 0-8 each as the game moved into additional time.

Such was the dominance of the Shels at this stage, they killed off this game in the three extra minutes, with an excellent Joe Kelly goal after a long-range Eoin Doyle effort had rebounded off the upright, before Sean Keane-Carroll drove through the centre of the defence to fire low past Mark Fanning. The eventual winners now led 2-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

Glynn-Barntown strove valiantly to get back into this game through two early second-half points from Brendan Doyle and a Leacy free. While they managed to reduce the deficit to four points, 2-11 to 0-13, through efforts from Rowan White and Gary Moore, it was the Shels who sealed their final passage when James Cash availed of space through the centre of defence to race through and beat Fanning. That extended it to a 3-11 to 0-13 lead, with 18 minutes remaining.

The dominance of Shelmaliers was rising as the half progressed and try as they did, the opposition was unable to get the goal they so badly needed as a Simon Donohoe-inspired defence held firm to the end.

Shelmaliers: B Murphy; S Donohoe, A Cash (0-1), J Donohoe (0-2); G Malone (0-1), B Malone, C Walsh (0-1); C Hearne (0-1), E Doyle (0-1); S Keane-Carroll (1-3), R Banville (0-6, 3 frees, 1, 65), J Cash (1-2); C Shaughnessy, E Nolan, J Kelly (1-2).

Subs: A Murphy for Banville (55), K Roche for Heanre (56), A O'Brien for J Donohoe (59), D O'Neill for Cash (60).

Glynn-Barntown: M Fanning; J Fenlon, P Donnelly, G Dempsey; A Cowman, M O'Regan, D Clarke; J Lacey (0-5 frees), B Doyle (0-1); R White (0-3), Michael Doyle (0-1), C Mahoney (0-2); M Joyce (0-1), G Moore (0-2, 0-1 s/l), Matt Doyle (0-1).

Subs: F Cooney for Cowman (39), S Wilde for Joyce (51), D Barron for Mahoney (53).

Referee: J Carton (Monageer-Boolavogue).