Nerveless O’Hanlon helps Kilshannig march   

Cork IFC A: Kilshannig 0-10 Aghabullogue 0-7

Kilshannig remain on course for the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Cork Intermediate A Football Championship as they defeated Aghabullogue 0-10 to 0-7 in Cullen on Sunday afternoon.

Some superb frees from Eanna O’Hanlon proved to be the difference between the two sides and was enough to see Kilshannig make it two wins out of two in Group D, inflicting a first loss on Aghabullogue in the process.

It wasn’t until the seventh minute that the opening score of the match was registered with Aghabullogue claiming it thanks to a superb long kick from Sean O’Connell.

But their opponents responded brilliantly to that setback and three expertly taken dead ball situations from Eanna O’Hanlon had Kilshannig in front by two.

They added two more without reply before the half-time break but a couple of fine efforts from Matthew Bradley and a David Thompson free kept the green and whites in contention, 0-5 to 0-3.

The sides swapped points at the beginning of the second half but Aghabullogue rallied to level terms just before the final quarter.

But they would only score once more before full time — Shane Tarrant was also sin-binned in injury time — while a brace of nerveless set-pieces from O’Hanlon and Twomey helped Kilshannig to a three-point victory.

Scorers for Kilshannig: E O’Hanlon (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45), K Twomey (0-3, 2 frees), S Murphy, B O’Shea, J Kearney and D O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabullogue: L Casey (0-3, 2 frees, 1 45), D Thompson (0-1 free); P O’Sullivan, S O’Connell and M Bradley (0-1 each.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Casey, E Burke, S Murphy; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Twomey; C O’Sullivan, E O’Hanlon; B O’Shea, K Twomey, J Kearney; D O’Sullivan, E O’Sullivan, C McMahon.

Subs: C Murphy for C Casey (51), G Kennefick for E O’Sullivan (51), T Twomey for C McMahon (59).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, C Smith, P Twomey; B Casey, P Ring, A Murphy; S Tarrant, S O’Connell; L Casey, M Bradley, N Barry-Murphy; D Thompson, E O’Sullivan, I Barry-Murphy.

Subs: M Dennehy for I Barry-Murphy (10), P O’Sullivan for N Barry-Murphy (50), M O’Regan for A Murphy (52), D Moynihan for M Bradley (57).

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).